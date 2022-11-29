World Cup in Qatar | Cristiano Ronaldo, semi-goal and totally grotesque situation

Cristiano Ronaldo strikes again. A whole group salutes its leader. A whole people glorifies its hero. Moments later, the ax fell: Portugal’s opener on Monday against Uruguay was attributed to Bruno Fernandes. The cheeky centerer whose “CR7” could only touch (or not!) the offering. The Manchester United midfielder will score a second goal, from a penalty, synonymous with a 2-0 victory and qualification for the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar. But you will have understood, this success has since been almost eclipsed by a question: Did Ronaldo score his ninth goal in the World Cup?

Here, an image of the world star showing his head at the end of the meeting, as if to claim his due. There, a debate on the set of the program El Chiringuito, where a journalist assures that the Portuguese federation seeks to prove that its muse has found the way to the nets, while on Twitter, Piers Morgan, a proud confidant of Cristiano Ronaldo, claims that he confided to him that he touched the ball with his head. Everywhere, photos, from all angles, which aim to flush out the end of the story. It’s fun for some, boring for others, but grotesque for all, right?

Laugh like Santos and know how to plead guilty

There remains the paradox of denouncing the absurdity of a situation for which we are, to varying degrees, responsible as journalists. We use statistics to compare the performance of players and we thus contribute to making it a criterion which becomes, undoubtedly, too important. We are also all likely to enter into the game of this rather futile quest for truth, by prolonging the debate with various shots and slow motions. All with variable involvement and hindsight, when many fans have to be suspended from FIFA’s decision.

Without evading this incidental questioning – which Fernando Santos preferred to laugh at in a press conference – or throwing stones at those who feed him, it is perhaps our responsibility to put the importance of these famous stats into perspective. To make a salutary reminder. Yes, in fifty years, studying the respective legacies of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will go through a plethora of figures. But if one of these two contemporary giants leads his team to the planetary coronation, next December 18, by a hair or not, it will count much more than a goal in the group stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo, scorer… or not, against Uruguay in the World Cup Credit: Getty Images

