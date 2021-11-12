World Cup in Qatar, Italy qualifies if: all combinations

Italy is playing for the qualification for the next World Cup in Qatar: all possible combinations in favor of Mancini’s national team.

The long awaited moment has arrived. Tomorrow night Italy a good chunk of qualification will be played for ai World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The direct confrontation against the Swiss it is fundamental for the blue hopes but it will not be decisive. In fact, at the end of the group stage there will be one last match missing and the combinations are numerous.

Certainly the first place of the Group C will be contested by the two opponents of the Olimpico, currently paired at 14 points at the top of the standings. Whoever finishes ahead will guarantee a direct pass for the world championship, while those who finish in second place will have to gain access through the playoffs which evokes a bad memory for the Azzurri (defeated by Sweden in 2017).

Italy, World Cup goal: what the Azzurri need

Missing less and less at the great appointment ofOlympic where is it Italy And Swiss will compete for a ticket for the World Cup in Qatar. The first leg in Switzerland ended on a 0-0 result, but that’s not all that important. The first discriminating factor, in case of an equal number of points, is the general goal difference and then the total goal count. Only if these parameters were also in equilibrium would direct clashes be seen.

All difficult scenarios but possible considering that, in the current state of things, Italy is ahead of the Swiss only to have slightly better goal difference (+11 with 12 goals scored and 1 immediately compared to +9 with 10 goals scored and 1 conceded by rivals). Obviously, whoever loses tomorrow is almost doomed because on the last day the Azzurri will play in northern Ireland while the Swiss will host the Bulgaria.

But if tomorrow night the game still ended in a draw and, after the last day, all the numbers were aligned, other factors would come into play. At that point we would see who scored the most away goals in the double crossing and it is easy to guess that only another 0-0 would be good for the Azzurri. From 1-1 onwards the team of Yakin while in the case of white nets it will be the fair play (number of yellow and red cards) to make the difference.