WORLD CUP. IN THE SNOW OF VAL DI SOLE, A SOLITARY RIDE BY WOUT VAN AERT

CYCLO-CROSS

by Paolo Broggi



An authentic show of strength, the third victory out of three races, yet another masterpiece that only deserves applause: Wout Van Aert puts his signature in the historic World Cup test in Vermiglio.

The Belgian champion, who arrived in Val di Sole during the night after winning yesterday in Essen in EthiasCross, proved to adapt perfectly to the snow and above all demonstrated his extraordinary technique, along the entire snow-covered path of the Val di Sole, in a “first time” destined to go down in history.

Very tough race, fascinating course, continuous emotions, slips and difficulties for everyone – even Van Aert was the protagonist of a couple of tumbles – in a fantastic setting.

Behind Van Aert was placed the other Belgian Michael Vanthourenhout while for the third place Tom Pidcock he managed to win the tug-of-war with the European champion Eli Iserbyt. The best Italian of the day was the twenty-one year old Filippo Fontana who finished 15th 6 minutes behind Van Aert, ahead of Bertolini, Dorigoni and Cominelli.

ORDER OF ARRIVAL

1. VAN AERT Wout – Jumbo Visma in 59:27

2. VANTHOURENHOUT Michael – Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal at 0:49

3. PIDCOCK Tom – Ineos Grenadiers at 1:28

4. ISERBYT Eli – Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoa at 1:44

5. HERMANS Quinten – Tormans – Circus Cyclo Cross Team at 2:15

6. VANDEPUTTE Niels – Alpecin – Fenix ​​at 2:16

7. KUHN Kevin – Tormans – Circus Cyclo Cross Team at 2:29

8. SOETE Daan – CX Team Deschacht – Group Hens – Maes Containers at 2:46

9. VANDEBOSCH Toon – Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal at 3:36

10. VAN KESSEL Corné – Tormans – Circus Cyclo Cross Team at 3:52

11. BAESTAENS Vincent – CX Team Deschacht – Group Hens – Maes Containers at 3:58

12. SWEECK Diether – IKO – Crelan at 4:17 am

13. MEEUSEN Tom – CX Team Deschacht – Group Hens – Maes Containers at 4:18 am

14. MEISEN Marcel – Alpecin – Fenix ​​at 4:42

15. FONTANA Filippo – Italy at 6:03

16. BERTOLINI Gioele – Selle Italia – Guerciotti – Elite at 6:14

17. DORIGONI Jakob – Selle Italia – Guerciotti – Elite

18. COMINELLI Cristian at 7:05 am

19. TURNER Ben – Trinity Racing at 7:38

20. LEONE Samuele – Selle Italia – Guerciotti – Elite at 7:51

