World Cup, Italy’s qualification passes through the playoffs: possible opponents

The playoffs will decide whether Italy will go to the next World Cup which will take place in Qatar. After the victory in the European Championship, the Azzurri left points ahead and the illusion of being stronger and a little bad luck (the one not had at the recent European Championships) then did the rest and here is Mancini’s team, now, to go to Qatar 2022 he will have to overcome the play-offs. The road is anything but easy given that among the opponents she could also find Portugal of CR7 or Sweden of Ibrahimovic in the final. It will be 4 months of doubts, worries and anguish: only in March will we know if Italy will go to the World Cup or will have to stay at home for the second edition in a row.

The play offs, the formula

The first thought goes to November 26 when there will be the draw of the 12 teams participating in the playoffs: the 10 runners-up of the groups and the best 2 of the unqualified Nations League. They will be divided into two bands: 6 seeded, 6 “non” seeded. They will be divided into three groups, three “final four” and in each there will be 2 seeded and 2 “non”. The three winning teams of their respective groups pass. Dry match on 24 or 25 March at the home of the seeded, with any extra time and penalties if at 90 ‘the teams still find themselves tied. The two winners then compete in the final for the only available seat, whose venue will always be decided on November 26 by drawing lots.

The seeded

Waiting for today’s results when the last games will be played, the situation at the moment sees as seeded: Portugal, Scotland, Italy and Russia are safe, plus two more that today the last two available boxes are played or Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden and Wales. Not sure seeded Macedonia and Austria, one between Finland and Ukraine and one between Holland, Turkey and Norway. To these will be added the two between the Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden and Wales who will not be seeded.

Italy’s possible opponents

Pending the definition of the groups, in the worst case scenario Italy could find Wales or Austria in the semifinals and Portugal in Cr7 in the final, in the best, however, Finland or Macedonia as the first opponent and Russia or the Poland in the final. The final, therefore, could happen against a dangerous rival and to this could also be added another problem, playing away.

