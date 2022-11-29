World Cup – Pablo Aimar in tears, Lionel Messi in a trance: is Argentina too emotional?

The word flourished in all the headlines of the Argentine press on Sunday: “Desahogo”, meaning “relief”. A quasi-clinical term for this Albiceleste: her victory against Mexico (2-0) looked like medicine: it simultaneously eliminated the headaches and stomach aches of 45 million people with similar symptoms. The inaugural defeat against Saudi Arabia had heightened the atmosphere around this troop, led by its general Lionel Messi.

The release was all the more beautiful: the goal of the brilliant Argentinian was a tsunami of emotions throughout the country but also on the lawn of the Lusail stadium. Him, the so placid Messi, the one whose Argentina sometimes regretted his erased side and his natural discretion, exulted as rarely. Inhabited, the number 10 celebrated long minutes in front of its public, in a collective trance that is joyful for any football fan.

This excess of emotions even completely made Pablo Aimar, the Argentinian assistant coach, lose his means. He, Messi’s idol, burst into tears on the bench, unable to line up three words to answer Lionel Scaloni’s coaching questions in a decisive moment. The same Scaloni who had misty eyes after Enzo Fernandes’ goal. No doubt because the path taken to achieve this result was winding and the atmosphere unbreathable for a long time.

Angel Di Maria almost in tears after Messi’s goal against Mexico Credit: Getty Images

Stomach jitters and trembling legs

It was with fear in their stomachs that the Argentinians started this duel against Mexico. Fear in the stomach and therefore the legs that tremble. Back to the wall, they seemed paralyzed by the challenge, as was already the case in 2018, in a more than sluggish group stage. Messi, already, had got them out of trouble. But, in four years, the jersey hasn’t become much lighter.

Scaloni explained it very well just before the match against La Tri: “It’s normal to be nervous when starting out in the World Cup, it makes sensehe advanced. And Argentina is different from many selections. No disrespect to anyone, it’s not the same to start in the World Cup with the shirt of Argentina than with another.”

This pressure was at the heart of the post-Saudi Arabia and pre-Mexico period. “From now on, we will be able to enjoy the World Cup a little because we haven’t done it in the last three days.acknowledged Rodrigo de Paul on Sunday at the Argentine base camp. We turned our heads but we tried to wake up between us“.

More than media, this nervousness is also popular. It was Dibu Martinez who explained it very well after the Mexican relief, evoking the importance of mental accompaniment in a country which holds the world record of psychologists per inhabitant. “I have suffered a lot these last daysrecognized the Argentinian goalkeeper. I spoke with my psychologist because Saudi Arabia only scored twice and they gave me two goals. I have 45 million Argentines behind me and I had to do better“.

An Argentinian fan in tears in Lusail during the match against Mexico Credit: Getty Images

Messi, the fear of an entire country

Nobody dared to admit it but if they are millions behind this selection, it is a unique fate that concerns everyone in the country. In Argentina, the savior is also the main source of anxiety. Because leaving this World Cup on failure would be tantamount to endorsing a fact considered an injustice in the country: Messi would end his career without a World Cup. The popular psyche does not stop at the doors of a locker room that devotes an unfailing fascination to the Pulga.

Just read the long Facebook post of young Enzo Fernandes, then 15, after Messi’s first international retirement in 2016. The then kid begged the now captain to reverse his decision: “How are we going to convince you when we’re mere mortals? How are we going to convince you when we’ve only had to bear 1% of the pressure you have on your shoulders, when you get up in the morning, look in the mirror and know that over 40 million of people not asking that you do things perfectly but demanding that you do […] Seeing you with the Albiceleste jersey is the greatest pride in the world“. In these conditions, it’s difficult to have a cool head when things get tough, even if the young midfielder perfectly knew how to support his idol.

Enzo Fernandez after his goal against Mexico – 2022 World Cup Credit: Getty Images

The cleaver matches, there will be more than that…

He’s not the only one either. Basically, Messi goes beyond the simple case of Argentina, as Marquinhos pointed out on Sunday. “Both Messi and Ronaldo go further than simply Argentina or Portugal. These are blessings for football, for people who love this sport, these tournaments, these competitions. They are two treasures and they no longer belong only to their country“, explained the defender of PSG. So, inevitably, it weighs in the heads.

Questioned at the end of the match, Messi confirmed that this imperative of results, for his team but also for him, had been a source “anxiety“: “We had to win, it’s obviously difficult in these conditions“. The concern is that these conditions of quits or doubles will be repeated tirelessly, from Wednesday against Poland then at each round if Argentina enters the circle of qualifiers in the 8th. declared at the final coronation.

In a press conference, De Paul tried to surf the liberation to create a wave of optimism in the country, easier to bear rather than collective anxiety. “To those who, in half an hour, have forgotten the past three and a half years, we invite you to get on the boat again“, smiled the middle of Atlético. Some of his teammates present in Russia and victims of the madness of Kazan will be able to confirm to him: the miraculous often have good mouths of world champion.

It was finally Scaloni, the discreet overwhelmed by emotion on Saturday, who summed up the balance that his people will have to find. “It would be necessary to know reason to keep, it’s just a football matchhe explained, taking the example of his brother who had sent him a message to explain to him that he had to stop watching the match to go cry. I’m not saying it’s nothing more than a football match. But we have to fix that. Afterwards, it’s complicated to make people understand that the sun will still rise tomorrow whether the selection has lost or not. The most important thing is to know if we have done the maximum, as is the case now“.

Lionel Messi, scorer and savior of Argentina against Mexico Credit: Getty Images

