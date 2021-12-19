WORLD CUP. PIDCOCK STOCK IN HOLLAND, BEAT ISERBYT

At the end of an exceptional comeback on the last lap Tom Pidcock won the tenth round of the elite Cyclocross World Cup which took place in Rucphen in the Netherlands. The English of the Ineos Grenadier has shown all his class closing the gap from Iserbyt and then in the sprint beat him on the finishing straight.

Spectacular and hard-fought race up to the last meters with the Belgian couple Iserbyt-Vanthourenhout (third place) who is unleashed in the closing bars where however it is Pidcock who makes a real masterpiece by returning to the lead tandem in sight of the finish line.

A beautiful triumph for Pidcock confirming the talent and strength of the young Englishman.

ORDER OF ARRIVAL

01 Tom Pidcock INEOS Grenadiers 1:03:26

02 Eli Iserbyt Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal + 03

03 Michael Vanthourenhout Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal + 08

04 Quinten Hermans – + 12

05 Lars Van Der Haar Baloise Trek Lions + 15

06 Toon Aerts Baloise Trek Lions + 35

07 Laurens Sweeck Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal + 54

08 Corne Van Kessel Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert + 1:03

09 Vincent Baestaens Group Hens-Maes Containers + 1:07

10 Toon Vandebosch Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal + 1:09

11 Kevin Kuhn NIPPO-Provence-PTS Conti + 1:19

12 Niels Vandeputte Alpecin-Fenix ​​Development + 1:26

13 Daan Soete Group Hens-Maes Containers + 1:33

14 Felipe Orts Lloret Burgos-BH + 1:34

15 Tim Merlier Alpecin-Fenix ​​+ 1:36

16 David van der Poel Alpecin-Fenix ​​+ 1:40

17 Mees Hendrikx Alpecin-Fenix ​​Development + 1:55

18 Marcel Meisen Alpecin-Fenix ​​+ 2:03

19 Gianni Vermeersch Alpecin-Fenix ​​+ 2:06

20 Tom Meeusen Group Hens-Maes Containers + 2:11

21 Michael Boros Cross Team Legendre + 2:12

22 Thomas Mein Canyon DHB Sungod + 2:15

23 Timon Rüegg Cross Team Legendre + 2:26

24 Ben Turner Trinity Racing + 2:32

25 Curtis White – + 2:43

26 Jakob Dorigoni – + 2:51

27 Kevin Suarez Fernandez Nesta-Skoda Alecar + 2:51

28 Stan Godrie – + 2:51

29 Cameron Mason Trinity Racing + 3:11

30 Ugo Ananie Cross Team Legendre + 3:18

31 Steve Chainel Cross Team Legendre + 3:30

32 Pim Ronhaar Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal + 3:54

33 Toby Barnes Crimson Performance RT + 4:00

34 Sascha Weber – + 4:20

35 Kerry Werner Project Echelon Racing + 4:23

36 Joel Bertolini – + 4:26

37 Lucas Janssen – + 4:33

38 Gosse Van der Meer Ind-Ned + 4:46

39 Louis Sparfel Cycle Golbeen + 4:54

40 Antony Chamerat Dumont VCVillefranche Beaujolais + 5:03

41 Nathan Bommenel AS Bike Cross Team + 5:14

42 Lance Haidet L39ION of Los Angeles + 5:19

43 Samuel Gaze Alpecin-Fenix ​​Development + 5:20

44 Michael Van den Ham – + 5:22

45 Joost Brinkman Streetjump-Forte + 5:41

46 Aurélien Philibert Ardennes CrossTeam-Gecibat + 5:47

47 Caleb Swartz – + 5:47

48 Alain Suarez Fernandez Corbatas Pindal + 5:55

49 Eliote Ponchon VCVillefranche Beaujolais Juniors + 5:55

50 Pierrick Burnet AS Bike Cross Team + 6:17

51 Lubomir Petrus Alpecin-Fenix ​​Development

52 Timothé Gabriel VCUnité Schwenheim

53 Raphael Kockelmann Lviv Cycling Team

54 Sean Nolan EvoPro Racing

55 Cameron Jette –

56 Andrew Giniat CS Velo Racing p / b Cannondale

57 Tyler Cloutier –

58 Joszef-Attila Malnasi ACS Carcover RT

59 Felipe Nystrom Spencer Gene Jhonson CT