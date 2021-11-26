World Cup Playoff 2022, thrilling urn for Italy: draws today

This afternoon at 5 pm, in the rarefied atmosphere of Zurich, Italy will know which path awaits it in the play-offs towards the Qatar World Cup : places and, above all, opponents to be challenged in the play-offs on 24 and 25 and, we hope for 28 and 29 March . The story, unfortunately, is well known: the national team failed to win their group, Group C, to the advantage of Switzerland and thus did not directly qualify as the winner of one of the ten elimination groups. It will therefore be forced to go through the playoffs in March from which the last three qualifiers to which UEFA is entitled will come out. A totally new play-off that includes three mini-tournaments in which 12 teams divided into two bands will participate: to the ten runners-up of the European qualifying groups, two teams have been added based on the overall ranking of the Nations League 2020/21 which awarded Austria and the Republic Czech.

How the playoffs work

In band 1, that of the “seeded”, are included Italy, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Sweden, Wales; in band 2 there are Austria, the Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Poland, Turkey and Ukraine. The draw will distribute the six best runners-up (the “seeded” in Pot 1) in the semifinals 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 and designate them as home teams. The first team drawn will occupy the home position in the semifinal 1, the second drawn the semifinal 2 and so on until the pot is empty. The draw will then assign the teams in the second pot to the pairing of the semi-finals one at a time. The first team drawn from Pot 2 will occupy the away team position in Semifinal 1, the second team drawn in Semifinal 2 and so on until all the pairing of the semifinals are determined. Semi-finals 1 and 2 go to path A of the play-offs, semi-finals 3 and 4 to path B and semi-finals 5 and 6 to path C. To determine who of the semi-final winners will play the final at home, an additional draw will be made for each path.

However, there are some restrictions, including the ban on clashes between some teams will mean, for example, that Ukraine and Russia will not be able to be paired by lottery. Italy, which will play the first match at home, has already chosen the Olimpico in Rome as the venue for the match, hoping to be able to play the final in the capital as well. “Having the possibility to play both games at home would be better, if the draw gives us a hand we would like to play both games in one venue – commented Gabriele Gravina – They are all teams that must be faced, the playoffs are always treacherous, we know the difficulties and pitfalls. But we must live them with serenity, rediscovering the sense of our strength. The biggest pitfall? On paper certainly Portugal“. But to face it, if it is drawn in the same “path”, Mancini’s blues will still have to win the semifinal: all “dry” games with extra time and possible penalties.