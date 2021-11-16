World Cup Playoffs 2022: Italy’s opponents

The draw against Northern Ireland condemned Italy to play the playoff for access to the 2022 World Cup.

Which for the Azzurri means the specter of the second consecutive absence from the maximum competition for the national teams after the scorching elimination against Sweden.

The qualifying races for the 2022 World Cup ended tonight: Holland has taken the pass for Qatar, outside Norway, Turkey goes to the playoffs, as well as Ukraine.

Let’s find out what they could be Italy’s opponents in the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup. Who is already certain of the place and who will be in a few hours, after the last qualifying races for the World Championship in Qatar.