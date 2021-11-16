World Cup Playoffs 2022: Italy’s opponents
The draw against Northern Ireland condemned Italy to play the playoff for access to the 2022 World Cup.
Which for the Azzurri means the specter of the second consecutive absence from the maximum competition for the national teams after the scorching elimination against Sweden.
The qualifying races for the 2022 World Cup ended tonight: Holland has taken the pass for Qatar, outside Norway, Turkey goes to the playoffs, as well as Ukraine.
Let’s find out what they could be Italy’s opponents in the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup. Who is already certain of the place and who will be in a few hours, after the last qualifying races for the World Championship in Qatar.
World playoffs, national teams and Italy’s possible opponents
Right away, the list of Italy’s opponents in the play-offs for the World Cup, which were completed this evening with the last races to be played.
- the 10 seconds in the 10 qualifying rounds
- the 2 best of the last Nations League, in turn not qualified through the qualifying rounds
Roberto Mancini’s team will be one of the six seeded, as well as Portugal; the others were defined after tonight’s results. This is the list of teams qualified for the playoffs.
-
Italy (seeded)
-
Portugal (seeded)
-
Russia (seeded)
-
Scotland (seeded)
-
Sweden (seeded)
-
Wales (seeded)
-
Czech Republic
-
Poland
-
Austria
-
North Macedonia
- Turkey
- Ukraine
World Qualifiers 2022, how it works
there how the rules for qualifying for the 2022 World Cup have changed and how it currently works. There is no longer a match against a single opponent, but two matches, semifinals and finals, against different opponents. The 12 participating teams will compete for the 3 places up for grabs.
There are 6 seeded and 6 unseeded, hence 3 groups of 4 teams will be formed, with 2 seeded inside each. Each seeded team will play the semifinal with a non-seeded team from their group; whoever passes the round will meet the winner of the other match of the group.
The top-seeded teams, as well as Italy, will have the advantage of playing the semi-final at home. To find out who will have the home factor in the three finals of the World Cup playoffs, a draw will be made.
The three winning teams will go to the 2022 World Cup.
World Cup Playoffs 2022, the date of the draw
It has already been established the date of the draw for the rounds of the playoffs for access to World Cup 2022: on November 26th at 5.00 pm Italy will know its path. The semifinals will be played on 24 and 25 March, while the 3 finals will take place on 28 and 29 March.