World Cup playoffs, Portugal nightmare for Italy. Bewilderment: peer challenge – Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

Ronaldo’s Portugal the main obstacle on the road to Qatar in the world playoffs: a team that grew with the naturalization of the Brazilians and when in the 2000s the best players moved to the main European leagues

Now that the worst opponent punctually fell on us, you can even play to normalize it. The first thing to say is that if Italy did not go to the World Cup it would be infinitely more cruel than the failure to qualify for the Portugal. Portugal was never an extraordinary World Cup visitor, from 1930 to 2002 he qualified just twice, once in Eusebio’s time in ’66, finishing third, and the other twenty years later, finishing fourth. The growth of Portugal occurred when at the beginning of the 2000s the great European movements began to import its best players. The Portuguese naturalized the Brazilians for ancient sovereignties, they could register four when we did not yet have foreigners. They ended up absorbing its quality, they complemented each other. Many ended up in the best European championships because they carried a lightness that was not there.

In turn, the others gave back to the National a completeness of school that Portugal had never had. Even today there are only four Portuguese national teams playing in their league, the others all out, two also in Italy, Leao and Rui Patricio. From there began the results, great results, European title, Nations League, important placings. Are they stronger than we are now? It can be. They have Ronaldo, but also Moutinho who is 35, perhaps the best growing up Sanches, an explosive midfielder that everyone is looking for.

But a lot depends on which Italy will be. The light and slightly sloppy one this fall has a good chance of losing. That of the European Championship has it to win. heavy if anything that the final is played at Da Luz in their house, sixty thousand sure spectators, an ancient, very suggestive place of worship. But the right Italy was able to beat England at Wembley. Basically we are equal teams, with Italy knowing these matches best. Of course you will not be able to avoid playing it

Well. This really is not.