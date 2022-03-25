World Cup Qatar 2022: European Repechage World Cup 2022: Qualified and when to watch the finals live, for the ticket to Qatar

ANDhe UEFA playoff for the World Cup in Qatar He played his first day of games on Thursday. Contrary to other editions, there are no round trip keys, but three ‘Final Four’, with two games to get one of the three remaining tickets in Europe for the next World Cup.

Only four of the six scheduled playoff games were played, as Scotland-Ukraine was rescheduled and Russia was eliminated by war, with Poland advancing.

Portugal 3-1 Turkey

Italy 0-1 North Macedonia

Sweden 1-0 Czech Republic (extra time)

Wales 2-1 Austria

Russia vs Poland (I will not play the Russians due to sanction)

Scotland vs Ukraine (Rescheduled due to war)

At the moment, FIFA has not set a date for this match and the ‘final’ of this key against Wales.

The lottery of the World Cup is scheduled for the friday april 1, pending the two intercontinental playoffs and the last in Europe. The intercontinental playoffs will be played until June 13 and 14.

There are six teams that advance. Poland expected rival for the sanction to Russia. The rest of the teams are Portugal, Wales North Macedonia and the winners of Scotland-Ukraine and Sweden-Czech Republic.

Portugal vs North Macedonia

Poland vs Sweden

Wales vs Scotland/Ukraine

The key that does not include Ukraine will dispute their ticket to the World Cup on Tuesday March 29. The other date is not yet known.