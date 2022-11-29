World Cup Qatar 2022: far from Rodrigo De Paul, this is how Tini Stoessel lived the eve of the decisive Argentina-Poland

Tini Stoessel was one of the last WaG’s (acronym in English of wives and girlfiends with which soccer players’ wives and girlfriends are identified) to arrive in Qatar. Its premise was to accompany Rodrigo DePaulher boyfriend, during some of his days at the World Cup from a place of absolute low profile, despite the magnitude of his public figure.

TN had the chance to cross it and Tini, cordial in his treatment, made a special request: “Don’t say where I am, please”. The artist wore an outfit with a striking detail in the fluffy cap that he wore and under which he hid his presence next to his sunglasses: the shield of the AFA.

The piluso hat with the AFA shield that Tini Stoessel wore.

Tini Stoessel in Qatar: mate, friends and low profile

The artist lived the eve of the National Team match with Poland in the exclusive area of ​​Qatar where she lives and is accompanied by her brother, Francis Stoesseland several friends among whom is his inseparable soul mate, Carola Gil.

In the middle of the group, the inevitable mate, talks, laughter and a wish: “I hope that tomorrow (for today) the National Team wins and the joy continues now that the mood has changed after mexico”, commented one of the boys who was part of the group.

Tini Stoessel in Qatar. In this photo with Carola Gil and another of her friends who accompanies her.

Tini brought luck to De Paul

Tini Stoessel, who was at the Lusail stadium last Saturday to see the National Team win against Mexico in Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup (unlike the defeat against Saudi Arabia, when he was not yet in Qatar), had several reasons to say present: to be close to De Paul, but also accompany his father, Alejandro Stoesselwho just celebrated a special birthday on Saturday (after overcoming a serious health problem) that had as a corollary the great triumph of Argentina.

Alejandro Stoessel’s message for Tini and Francisco, their children

On the day of the match between Argentina and Mexico, the producer shared an emotional photo from the Lusail stadium with the artist and her son. “Yesterday was a very special birthday, the first after my second chance, and I celebrated it with my children hugging us for two goals from Argentina”, he said. “It was the best gift that life gave me. Let’s go Argentina! ”, He expressed.

Tini Stoessel in Qatar. In this photo with her father, Alejandro Stoessel.

Tini Stoessel, the artist who drives her fans crazy

Although the music star tries to go unnoticed because she knows two things: that she is one of the most wanted people in the field of Selection, but also that his presence arouses unjustified criticism of Rodrigo De Paul’s performance on the pitch. However, for Tini, blending in with the crowd is almost impossible and when her fans notice her, she lends herself to photos and short talks, as it did in the stadium where Argentina beat Mexico.

Tini Stoessel was warned by her fans at the Lusail stadium where she witnessed the Argentina – Mexico match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.