Sports

World Cup Qatar 2022 | Jordi Alba… The only one who repeats in the ideal eleven of the second day!

Photo of Zach Zach4 days ago
0 8 1 minute read

Another 16 matches have taken place in the World Cup in Qatar, where the second day of this group stage ended yesterday, and only one footballer remains standing with respect to the ideal eleven of the first round: Jordi Alba.

The ideal eleven of the second day

The ideal eleven of the second day

Jordi Albaalthough next to szczesny He is the only one who has not seen the goal of the entire eleven, he had a great game against Germany and from his boots the assistance to Morata was born, in addition to also having a great night in defense. A performance that deserves to be repeated in the ideal eleven, after already leaving on the first day after his great game against Costa Rica.

Although for performances, that of the mustacheadores. Bruno FernandesAs a midfielder, he scored two goals, being the most deserving of all. His two goals against Uruguay, the only ones for Portugal, came from set pieces.

Even so, it is impossible not to cast your eyes to two of the best players in the world who are present in the eleven: Leo Messi Y kylian mbappe. The Argentinian, with a great goal and an assist, took Argentina out of an exaggeratedly compromised situation, while the Frenchman pulled the Gauls’ bandwagon to confirm the classification with two goals. Besides them, kramaric (Croatia) and Kudus (Ghana) also did a double.

Day also of unexpected scorers. Specifically the defenders. Razaean (Iran), Castelletto (Cameroon) and Pavlovic (Serbia) also scored a goal, as Casemiro scored the winner with Brazil.

