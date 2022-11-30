World Cup Qatar 2022: revealed how much you spend per day in the Arab country and generated a great debate on the networks | Chronicle

The realization of the World Cup in a country with little football tradition such as Qatar, generated controversy. This, added to its culture and the restrictions that govern the country, have become something attractive for content creators, who seek to tell what day-to-day life is like. In this case, a young man showed how much he spends daily in supermarkets, on accommodation, on trips to matchesamong other expenses.

The protagonist of this viral is Rob Dawley. This young Englishman traveled to the Arab country to encourage his team and in recent days he shared with his followers What is your daily life like in Qatar and what are your expenses? during tours, in hotels and at matches.

In a clip, posted on his account TikTok (@dawleycb5), the tiktoker shows how much he spends on average throughout the day. From breakfast to buying something to eat at the stadium.

Dawley revealed that the first expense of the day is having breakfast. In that case, he gets to pay a little more than $3 for two croissants, a bottle of water, and a milkshake or strawberry milkshake. His day continued and the youngster attended the 0-0 draw between Croatia and Morocco.

being in the stadium felt “ripped off” by paying $14 for a burger and a bottle of water. Mainly because he didn’t like the taste of it. Before leaving the stadium he bought a soda, which cost another 3 dollars.

From the stadium, he took a taxi to the hotel where he is staying and paid 11 dollars. Then she went to a bar, where spent 25 dollars for two glasses of beer. Something that he also considered “a scam”.

For dinner spent 8 dollars for a plate of steak and fries. Something that he liked a lot for the taste of the food and for the price. Also, she recognized that it was the best she ate in Qatar. This expense added to other incidental expenses, Rob claimed to have spent a little more than 80 dollars in one day (about $13,400 Argentine pesos, at the official exchange rate or almost 25,000 at the value of the blue dollar)..

The young man’s video quickly went viral on the Chinese platform and other networks. So far, the clip has more than 1.3 million views, 106 thousand likes and more than 1700 comments from users who had mixed opinions as some believed they would spend much more.

“Very cheap to be a tourist”; “For whatever you want, don’t go to Las Vegas”; “Sounds pretty cheap”; “I spend more on a trip to London”; “The funny thing is that half of what you paid is overrated, since you were in stadiums and tourist places”, comments some users about this TikTok viral.