World Cup Qatar 2022 | The ideal eleven of the second day of the group stage





Kudus, Musiala and Kramaric appear fully in an eleven where there are notable absences

Leo Messi was key in Argentina’s victory against Mexico

End of a second day that has left us prominent names everywhere. Like Bruno Fernandes’s. The luso, as in the first day, He has insisted on appearing in the ideal eleven, but he cannot always leave. The one from United along with others like Achraf, Perisic or Aboubakar, are left out of an initial formation full of players who have left on this second day of the World Cup in Qatar. Forgive us, but they can’t all fit.

Those that are there are Kudus, Musiala and Kramaric, who deserve special mention. If Ghana, Germany and Croatia are still alive in this World Cup event, it is partly thanks to them. Let’s go with the starting eleven of this day. A manual 4-3-3.

Szczesny, insurance for Poland

If Poland is still alive in this World Cup and with a real chance of reaching the round of 16, it is thanks, in large part, to Szczesny’s performance in the match against Saudi Arabia. The Juventus goalkeeper saved Al Dawsari’s maximum penalty and subsequent rebound to keep Poland ahead on the scoreboard just before half-time. Then Lewandowski extended the rent. Szczesny, Polish hero.

Militao, a tour in style

With Danilo’s injury, the Real Madrid central defender had to return to the starting eleven and he did so starting from the right-handed side. It seems that he does not care where to play. Militao was life insurance for Brazil at the rear and formed an impregnable defense with Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro.

Salisu, key in Ghana

It was difficult to make it international with Ghana, but the effort has been worth it. The Southampton centre-back, formerly of Valladolid, was key in his team’s victory against South Korea. He saw the goal to open the way to the triumph of his team against South Korea and he was very confident in his main task: Cut off any Korean resurrection attempts. In the end, she ended up suffering like all of Ghana to certify the victory and stay alive in the World Cup.

Saïss, imperial against Belgium

Morocco achieved a huge victory against Belgium and Romain Saïss, a former Wolverhampton centre-back, has a lot to do with it. Another centre-back who has seen the net on this day, but at the same time the Moroccan was key in the defensive aspect to stop any attempt by Belgium to turn the game around. He won all the aerial duels and punted twelve times, the player who has punted the most in a game in this World Cup. Imperial back.

Jordi Alba, a dagger on the left

A new day of vindication for the Barça side. On the first day he excelled like all of Spain, but in the second game he showed that he is at a high level. The man from l’Hospitalet appeared near the area and did his thing against Germany: measured center for Morata to open the can. When he reaches the bottom line, Jordi Alba continues to be an ultra-decisive full-back.

Casemiro, pillar and scorer

In a team where Vinicius, Neymar, Raphinha and company are at ease, Casemiro is the guy who puts order and balance in the midfield. He was already key on the first day, but on the second he has been even more so, scoring the goal that made Brazil knock out Switzerland ‘in extremis’. Defensive sacrifice to power, but also with the ability to be decisive in attack. The trident with Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, indispensable for Tite in this Brazil.

Kudus, the lighthouse of Ghana

Named man of the match for a reason. The versatile playmaker from Ghana put the team behind him and was key in his team’s victory against the surprising South Korea of ​​Son. Kudus, who has appeared in a stellar fashion this season with Ajax, signed a spectacular brace. But his performance went beyond the numbers. The ‘ajacied’ gave an exhibition in each race, with the ball always stuck in that exquisite left foot. He points to a sound transfer.

Musiala, the star that is already here

He drives, recovers, moves the team, overflows… Tremendous clinic offered by the Bayern midfielder in the duel between Spain and Germany. Everything that passed through his feet turned it into gold and led the entire Spanish defensive network upside down. The ‘Mannschaft’ allowed itself to be guided by a boy of only 19 years of age and it did not go badly for him. Musiala class falls out of his pockets. He was the offensive beacon for Germany at all times.

Leo Messi, the illusion in Argentina

In an Argentina that was playing poorly, the light of the Rosario star was enough. He hunted a ball in the front and put it away in one more sample of the goal-scoring nose that he continues to have. Quick control and ball to the strain of the stick. La Albiceleste knows that he can not play at all, because he has a Messi who makes the difference. Argentina clings to him and, when it is worse, appears to save a match against Mexico that smelled of elimination.

Kramaric, the ‘9’ who didn’t make a ‘9’

Dalic removed him from the ‘9’ position after Croatia failed to draw in the opening game. He put Livaja as a reference, so the Hoffenheim forward took the opportunity to be undetectable starting from the right flank. He did not play at any time as a winger, but rather took advantage of the opportunity to slip between the winger and the center back from Canada. The first goal was cancelled, but later he took advantage of a pair to sign his double. In addition to the goals, he was a headache.

Kylian Mbappé, the usual scorer

If Griezmann is the one who shines in the midfielder of France, Mbappé is the one who ‘liquidates’ the rivals. Against Denmark, and in a game that seemed to get complicated, the PSG striker appeared to sign a brace. The power and the ease with which he sees the goal are the hallmarks of a Mbappé who has arrived in Qatar ready to take France to the top. It is a guarantee above and more if you have passers like Griezmann or Dembélé.