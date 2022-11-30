World Cup Qatar 2022: The World Cup matches that will be broadcast this Wednesday, November 30 by Latina Televisión farándula RMMN | TVMAS

Sports

Latina Televisión continues with the coverage of the matches of the World Cup Qatar 2022 And for this Wednesday, November 30, the channel is preparing the transmission of two group stage matches, while the two remaining matches will be seen on a deferred basis one day later.

The matches between Australia vs. Denmark and Argentina vs. Poland will be broadcast live by the Latina signal. The other two matches between France vs. Tunisia and Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia can be found on the website and the app of the aforementioned channel 24 hours after the end of the duels.

Matches on Wednesday, November 30:

LIVE:

○ Australia vs. Denmark / Wednesday November 30 – from 9 am

○ Argentina vs. Poland / Wednesday, November 30 – from 1:00 p.m.

WILL NOT BE TRANSMITTED LIVE:

○ France vs. Tunisia

○ Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia

Next we leave you the schedule of the World Cup in Qatar 2022:

● Group phase: from November 20 to December 2.

● Round of 16: from December 3 to 6.

● Quarterfinals: December 9 and 10.

● Semifinals: December 13 and 14.

● Fourth and third place: December 17.

● End: December 18.

The most important sporting event in soccer is covered from the Latina Televisión studios hosted by Coki Gonzales, Bruno Cavassa, Fernando Egusquiza, Talía Azcárate, and from Doha by special envoys Checho Ibarra, Steve Romero, Paúl Pérez, Juan Palacios and Joseph Fajardo.

