World Cup Qualification Predictions November 14: Match day 10 bet slip

The qualifications at the 2022 World Cup, remaining on the European continent, they are preparing to conclude their march with the games of the tenth and last day. Specifically, there are ten challenges to be played on Sunday 14 November, while the rest of the program will be divided between Monday 15 and Tuesday 16. Many top European national teams are back on the field with some direct clashes all to follow such as Croatia-Russia , Portugal-Serbia and Spain-Sweden. Here is i predictions in detail, with the analysis of the most important challenges.

Croatia-Russia (15:00)

The first challenge we examine, valid for the tenth day of the Qualifiers (Group H), is the one that is played at the Stadion Poljud in Split at 15:00. There Croatia he swept 7-1 in Malta last Thursday (Perisic and Pasalic also scored), remaining in second place in the standings with 20 points. For its part, the Russia on the other hand, he is leading the group with 22 points, after Karpin’s national team easily got rid of Cyprus 6-0 at home.

The prediction

A challenge to which Croatia arrives slightly favored, with a first place to be hooked only by winning.

Armenia-Germany (18:00)

Let’s now ideally go to Armenia, at the Republican Stadium in Yerevan where the match of the tenth day of the Qualifiers (Group J) is played at 18:00. Up to here theArmenia scored 12 points and no longer a chance to qualify after a dramatic 5-0 home defeat to North Macedonia. For its part, the Germany she has already qualified with two rounds to spare for the World Cup, returning from the overwhelming home goal in the 9-0 trimmed to the unfortunate Liechtenstein.

The prediction

A challenge that promises to be unbalanced, with Germany overdue to win.

North Macedonia-Iceland (18:00)

The tenth day of the Qualifiers (Group J) sees the challenge of the National Arena Toshe Proeski in Skopje played with the kick-off scheduled at 18:00. There North Macedonia he clearly won 5-0 on the field of Armenia last Thursday, climbing to second place with 15 points and going up to one over third Romania. For its part theIceland on the other hand, he is now hopeless at 9, but he did Macedonia a favor by stopping the Romanians at 0-0 in the last round.

The prediction

A match to watch, with a North Macedonia eager for a victory that would mean getting a place in the qualifying play-offs.

Portugal-Serbia (8.45pm)

In our ticket today we go to Portugal and to the match valid for the tenth day of the Qualifiers (group A), scheduled at 20:45 at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon. The hosts of the Portugal drew goalless last Thursday on the Irish field, climbing to the top with 17 points thanks to the better goal difference than the Serbia (+12 for the Lusitanians, +8 for the Serbs). And therefore for Vlahovic and his associates the only good result to gain the primacy is the victory.

Prediction

A challenge that sees two quality formations face each other and with a Portugal favorite to win and remove the World Cup pass.

Spain-Sweden (8.45 pm)

Finally, we close our review of the predictions of the World Cup Qualifiers on November 14, 2021, analyzing the challenge that will be played at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville at 8.45 pm, tenth day of the Qualifiers (Group B). So far the Spain won 16 points, taking the lead in the group after winning 1-0 in Greece with a penalty from Sarabia. For its part, the Sweden instead it dropped to second place at 15, after having sensationally lost 2-0 in Batumi against Georgia.

The prediction

A challenge that is expected to be very interesting, with Spain starting favored and eager to score a victory that would allow them to defend the primacy (even if even a draw would be enough).

The other matches

Malta-Slovakia 2 | 1.45

| 1.45 Slovenia-Cyprus 1 + Over 1.5 | 1.60

| 1.60 Liechtenstein-Romania 1 handicap (-1) | 1.31

| 1.31 Greece-Kosovo 1 | 1.63

| 1.63 Luxembourg-Ireland Goals | 2.00

