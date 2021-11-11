World Cup qualification, results: Sweden 2-0 defeat against Georgia

The national team of Zlatan falls 2-0, the Spaniards win and take the lead, waiting for the direct clash. Portugal blocked, Russia goal and North Macedonia dreams of the playoffs

Oscar Maresca

Portugal does not go beyond par with Ireland already out of the race for Qatar ’22. Opportunity wasted by CR7 and teammates to stretch over Serbia. The direct clash between the two national teams will assign direct qualification to the next World Cup. Spain overtook Greece and took the lead in Group B after Sweden’s unexpected defeat against Georgia. Croatia trims seven goals to Malta. In Split, Dalic’s team will compete with Russia for first place in Group H. Equal between Slovenia and Slovakia, nine goals by Germany already qualified against Liechtenstein. In group J Romania draws with Iceland and remains third, in second position is North Macedonia.

Group A – Ireland-Portugal 0-0 – Occasions on both sides in the first stage. André Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo are dangerous, the hosts show up near Rui Patricio with Robinson. In the second half the result does not change. Ten minutes from the end Pepe gets expelled and leaves his team in ten. The match ends without goals.

Azerbaijan 1-3 Luxembourg – Things get complicated quickly for De Biasi’s group. At 21 ‘Mutallimov was sent off after a squabble on the pitch. The two teams have no ranking interests, too far from second place that is worth the playoffs. The goals that decide the challenge are the two of Gerson Rodrigues and the one made by Thill. Salahli’s goal is not enough.

Ranking: Portugal 17, Serbia 17, Luxembourg 9, Ireland 6, Azerbaijan 1

Group B – Georgia-Sweden 2-0 – The hosts already out of Qatar ’22 find their second consecutive success in these qualifiers. The national team of coach Andersson falls, who remains at 15 points and gives Spain the top of the group. Ibra tries in the first half, but the game remains at 0-0. In the second half, Kvaratskhelia surprised everyone on the development of a set piece and gave his team the advantage. The 2001 class of Rubin Kazan also signs the doubling with an excellent left. The playoff bogeyman is back for Ibra and his teammates.

Ranking: Spain 16, Sweden 15, Greece 9, Georgia 7, Kosovo 4

Group H – Malta 1-7 Croatia – Perisic immediately protagonist. At 6 ‘the Inter player punches the opponent’s goal. Fifteen minutes later Modric crossed, Caleta-Car headed the second. At 31 ‘Brozovic messes up and gives the goal to Devis Mangia’s team. It remains an isolated episode. The third goal of the match is made by Pasalic. The Croatians are rampant before the interval with Modric’s poker, in the 47th minute there is the fifth goal by Majer. Dalic’s national team does not stop and also scores the sixth goal with Kramaric. Space also for the seventh anchor of Majer.

Slovakia 2-2 Slovenia – Former Genoa Zajc takes advantage of a nice counterattack and heads off the scoring for Kek’s group. At 57 ‘Blazic touches the ball with one arm in the area: second yellow card and penalty for Slovakia. Duda equalizes the score from eleven meters. A few minutes later Ilicic serves as a corner kick Mevlja who heads back to the advantage for the guests. At 74 ‘Strelec finds a great shot from distance: it is 2-2.

Russia-Cyprus 6-0 – After four minutes the hosts are already ahead. Smolov serves Erokhin, who places her left in the corner. Miranchuk has a couple of good chances, the opposing goalkeeper is good at blocking. In the second half two goals in two minutes: first Miranchuk who finds Smolov, then Mostovoy who signs the trio. There is also time for Sutormin’s fourth goal and Zabolotnyi’s fifth. At 87 ‘Erokhin even scores the sixth goal. Absolute domination of the Karpin national team first in group H.

Ranking: Russia 22, Croatia 20, Slovakia 11, Slovenia 11, Malta 5, Cyprus 5

Group J – Germany-Liechtenstein 9-0 – The guest game is immediately uphill. At 10 ‘Hoffer lands Goretzka in the area, red card and penalty: Gundogan scores. In two minutes the Germans make three of a kind: Kaufmann’s own goal, Sané signs the momentary 3-0. Sixty seconds pass and Reus beats the opposing goalkeeper for the fourth time. The fifth ring arrives in the second half with Sané signing the personal double. Muller has time to score the sixth goal of the match. The seventh bears the Baku stamp. At 86 ‘the eighth center arrives: again Muller. Just before the kick-off, Goppel also scores an own goal. It ends 9-0.

Romania-Iceland 0-0 – The first half ends without goals. Radoi’s men try to exploit the chances of Marin and Alibec, but the race does not unlock. Few flashes in the recovery. The hosts do not overtake North Macedonia and remain third in the standings. The national team that enters the playoffs will be decided in the last round.

Armenia-North Macedonia 0-5 – At 22 ‘the goal that unlocks the challenge is from the former Palermo Trajkovski. Ten minutes later Elmas found Bardhi doubling from outside the box, passing Yurchenko. At 66 ‘Bardhi scores his personal double on a penalty: it is 0-3. Before the end, Ristovski also puts his signature on the match. Closes the fourth network, still from eleven meters, the usual Bardhi. The guests take second place with 15 points, Armenia remain at 12 … and are out of the fight for the playoffs. With Germany already qualified, behind it is a scramble to reach second place.

Ranking: Germany 24 (already qualified), North Macedonia 15, Romania 14, Armenia 12, Iceland 9, Liechtenstein 1