World Cup qualifiers 2022: Brazil qualifies for Qatar, Chile continues the comeback | News

Paquetà bends Colombia and sends the verdeoro to Qatar, Sanchez propitiates the success of Roja, Lapadula that of Peru

The Brazil officially rip the pass for i Qatar World Cup 2022: the 1-0 against Colombia signed by Lucas Paquetà was decisive. The Chile continues his run-up and hits the third consecutive victory, entering for the first time in the direct qualification zone: Sanchez contributes to the 1-0 in Paraguay. Ecuador remains firmly in third place thanks to the 1-0 over Venezuela, while Lapadula drags Peru into the trio (with overtaking) to Bolivia.

BRAZIL 1-0 COLOMBIA

Only the mere official status was missing and, in the last night, it actually arrived: Brazil is arithmetically qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The verdict has never been questioned in the least, given that Tite’s national team has won 11 victories and a draw on 12 matches played so far. However, thanks to the last 1-0 win against Colombia by Cuarado and Duvan Zapata, the verdeoro can celebrate their expected response in Sao Paulo with six games to spare. To be decisive in the dispute of the Neo Quimica Arena is a goal in the 72nd minute Lucas Paqueta: the former Milan is able to act as a precise finalizer of a nice verticalization between Marquinhos and Neymar, closed with a close right that folds the hand of the Neapolitan Ospina. Brazil flies more and more in the lead of the South American group with 34 points; Colombia now fifth (placement that would be worth the play-off) at 16.

PARAGUAY-CHILE 0-1

An own goal by Antony Silva in Asunción at the start of the second half is enough for Chile to conquer his third consecutive success, which allows him virtually access to the area of ​​the group standings that would qualify him directly for Qatar 2022. The 1-0 with the which Roja gets rid of Paraguay away in the 56th minute, when a corner kick taken from the left by Sanchez deceives the goalkeeper of the hosts who, on the failure to split Vidal, you actually throw the ball into your own goal. Chile, therefore, fourth with 16 points (the same as Colombia, but with a better goal difference); Paraguay stopped at 12.

PERU-BOLIVIA 3-0

Gianluca Lapadula keeps alive the qualification hopes of his Peru, now at 14 points. It is in fact the Benevento striker to open the dances of the 3-0 home game against Bolivia in the 9th minute, inserting himself as best he could on a short rejected by the opposing rearguard. The final result of Lima is entirely rounded in the first half: in fact, Cueva (with a header on an assist from the left by Trauco) and Sergio Peña still score in the 31st minute, with a billiard shot from the edge at 39 ‘. Bolivia (12 points) overtaken in seventh position. Blanquirroja is still in the running for the World Cup.

ECUADOR 1-0 VENEZUELA

In Quito, Ecuador regains victory, after the last two dry rounds, and consolidates the third position in the South American group. The 41st minute decides the home match against Venezuela Hincapie: winning header, also favored by an absolutely not flawless exit by the goalkeeper Romo, on the free-kick beaten from the right by Plata. There are now 20 points obtained by the national team coached by Alfaro; the Venezuelans remain sadly last at 7.