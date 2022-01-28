World Cup qualifiers: Argentina-Chile, Uruguay-Paraguay – La Gazzetta dello Sport

With Dybala on the bench, Messi and Scaloni out for Covid and the already guaranteed qualification beat Chile 2-1. A goal from the Pistolero brings Alonso’s team a step away from Qatar

Stronger than absences and alibis. Without Messi (not called up, due to Covid) and coach Scaloni (positive: in his place, on the bench, two former Serie A as Walter Samuel and Roberto Ayala), Argentina, already sure of a place in Qatar, still wins. in Chile. In Calama, in the Atacama Desert, it ends 1-2. In the sign of Di Maria (author of the first goal) and of the two Martinez: Emiliano saves, Lautaro achieves the decisive retake (and wins the “derby” against Sanchez). In the Italian night, Uruguay beats Paraguay (0-1 signed by Suarez) and relaunches in the South American qualifiers for the World Cup: winning debut for the new coach Diego Alonso (who replaced Tabarez).

Chile 1-2 Argentina – Argentina (4-3-3) relies on the “Italians” Molina, Gonzalez and Lautaro (as well as De Paul, Paredes and Papu Gomez). Chile responds with the same form: among the owners are Medel, Pulgar and Sanchez. Ready, go and the Chilean Inter Milan immediately becomes dangerous on a free kick (3 ‘). The advantage, however, is from Argentina, signed by the inspired Di Maria with a left footed shot from distance (9 ‘). Chile returns to the game in the 20th minute thanks to the Brereton match. Toro then thinks about it, on 34 ‘, to decide the match: Lautaro pounces on a rejected by Bravo (who after the goal conceded is replaced with Cortes) and bags, with a tap-in, the 1-2. Chile plays all its cards, but must deal with Emiliano Martinez: the Aston Villa goalkeeper is decisive on the attempts of Paulo Diaz (45 ‘) and Brereton (84’). In the end there is room for Correa (85 ‘), while Dybala and Musso remain on the bench. Argentina, second in the group (32 points, -4 from Brazil and with a direct match still to be played), remain unbeaten. Chile is seventh at 16 (-1 from the playoffs and -3 from fourth place, the last for direct qualification): Sanchez and his teammates still have three races to try to snatch a pass for Qatar.

Paraguay 0-1 Uruguay – After four defeats, Uruguay returns to win. The new coach Diego Alonso entrusts the keys to the midfield to Vecino and Bentancur (4-4-2); while Sanabria is the owner in the Paraguay attack (4-4-2). In the first half Uruguay is stopped by two sticks, hit by Suarez (16 ‘) and Godin (24’). At the start of the second half, it was the Atletico Madrid Pistolero who scored the decisive goal (50 ‘) with a diagonal. In the final, coach Schelotto’s Paraguay remained in ten: Gustavo Gomez, former Milan, was sent off in the 95th minute. Uruguay climbs to 19 points and is fourth (in the last position that guarantees direct qualification to Qatar). Paraguay have not won in six days and remain penultimate at 13 points.

