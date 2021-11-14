World Cup qualifiers: France and Belgium fly to Qatar, Holland complicates their lives

ROME – After Germany, Denmark and Brazil, France and Belgium also get the pass for the World Cup in Qatar. France completed the work by overwhelming Kazakhstan 8-0, Belgium did it by beating Estonia 3-1. Incredibly missing, however, the match-point for Holland who, ahead 0-2 in Podgorica, gets caught up in the final (2-2) by Montenegro and complicates their life. The reigning world champions took half an hour to definitively close the practice. Great protagonist Mbappé, author of a quatern (6 ‘, 12’ and 32 ‘and 87’) and an assist, for Benzema’s 5-0 who scored a brace. The party at the Parco dei Principi was also attended by Rabiot, with a header from a corner kick, and Griezmann, with a goal from a penalty. Belgium, with Castagne deployed in the three-man defense, broke the deadlock after just 11 ‘with Benteke who returned the favor to Carrasco in the 53rd minute providing him with an assist for the 2-0. Estonia tried to reopen the conversation in the 70th minute with Sorga but in the 74th minute they had to definitively surrender to Thorgan Hazard, scoring on an assist from De Bruyne.

Harakiri Netherlands, 0-2 to 2-2 in Montenegro

The Netherlands, with Dumfries and de Vrij on the pitch from 1 ‘, made the serious mistake of thinking they had completed the job after Depay’s brace, scoring on 25’ from a penalty and on 52 ‘. Montenegro, although already eliminated, did not give up and in the final drew sensationally thanks to goals from Vukotic (82 ‘) and Vujnovic (86’). To go to Qatar now, the Netherlands will not have to lose, next Tuesday, the play-off with Norway, which surprisingly got blocked at home by modest Latvia. Even a draw will do well because the goal difference (+23 against +10) protects them from any surprises even in the event of a large victory for Turkey in Montenegro.

Latvia blocks Norway, Turkey smiles

From a playoff point of view, the situation becomes exciting given that Norway, without Haaland, was not enough 90 ‘in the attack to overcome the modesty Latvia. In Oslo it ended 0-0 with a goal in the 80th minute by Elyounoussi canceled by the Var for offside. Turkey smiles as it does its duty (6-0) with Gibraltar and hooks rivals in second place, bypassing them in the goal difference (+10 against +9). Kuntz’s team, with Demiral and Calhanoglu as owners, broke the deadlock after just 11 ‘with Akturkoglu then the road went downhill after Olivero was sent off on 22’. Turkey took advantage of it to spread even before the interval thanks to a brace (38 ‘and 41’) by Dervisoglu and then in the second half closed the accounts with Demiral’s poker and the goals of Dursun and Muldur.

Ranking: Netherlands p. 20, Turkey and Norway p. 18, Montenegro p. 12, Latvia p. 6, Gibraltar p. 0.

World Cup qualifiers 2022, the situation group by group November 14, 2021





Bosnia says goodbye to the World Cup, Finland hopes

In the France group, Bosnia’s hopes of reaching the playoffs have definitively vanished. Without Dzeko, injured in the derby, but with Krunic the owner Petev’s men lost 1-3 to Zenica to Finland who, in this way, overtook Ukraine in the race for second place. The Scandinavians wasted in the 25th minute with Pukki, who had a penalty saved by Sehic, the chance to break the deadlock but they did not break down and still passed 4 ‘later thanks to Forss. At 37 ′ Finland remained in 10 for a red directed at Raitala after a bad foul against Kolasinac, but, despite the numerical inferiority, they doubled at the start of the second half (51 ‘) with Lod who took advantage of a defensive error by Civic . At 66 ′ Bosnia reduced the distance with Menalo but at 73 ′ it suffered the blow of the definitive knockout from O’Shaughnessy. Finland will now play their chances of grabbing the playoff at home against France while Ukraine will play in Bosnia.

Ranking: France p. 15, Finland p. 11, Ukraine p. 9, Bosnia p. 7, Kazakhstan p. 3.

Ramsey double, Wales mortgages second place

Finally, in the group won by Belgium, Wales takes a step forward towards qualifying for the playoffs as seeded, already sure of their place according to the classification of the Nations League group winners. The British beat Belarus 3-0 and lead the Czech Republic by 3 points. On the last day, a point at home with Belgium will be enough for them to avoid any sort of calculation given that the Czech Rep. Closes by hosting Estonia. In Cardiff, Ramsey was the great protagonist, who scored two goals. He opened the scoring in the 3 ‘and dropped the set from a penalty in the 50’. In between was the goal of Neco Williams (20 ‘). Davies and Roberts rounded up the score while for Belarus the goal of the flag, 4-0, was signed by Kontsevoy.

Ranking: Belgium p. 19, Wales p. 14, Czech Rep. P. 11, Estonia p. 4, Belarus p. 3.