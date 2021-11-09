World Cup qualifiers, Italy-Switzerland is worth a play-off. Coach Mancini: “No tension, we’ll play a great match …”

FROM THE ENROLLED TO FLORENCE. The 2022 World Cup operation – to be played next November in Qatar – puts Italy at a crossroads: on Friday, in Rome, there is Switzerland to overcome to take back the head, alone, of the group 90 ‘from the end of the path of qualification. Today, the Italians and the Swiss travel at par at an altitude of 14 and only the first goes to Qatar because the guillotine of the March play-offs is destined for the latter. “How do you actually prepare a match from inside or outside? As we have always done: what this national team has achieved gives us strength and serenity. It will not be as easy as it has never been when we challenge Switzerland, but – says coach Roberto Mancini – we will play a great match … ».

Italy got to work in the Coverciano training camp with a few patches and some complications: the Roma fans Pellegrini and Zaniolo, ached, left the blue headquarters without counting Barella’s physical problems (the Inter player suffers for a annoying muscle fatigue) or the already announced absence of Verratti. Mancini reunites with the pair of his European champion strikers Immobile and Belotti, at home last month when Italy was involved in the Nations League Final Four in Milan and Turin. “What do I expect from the Rooster?” In the national team – so Mancini – the boys have never betrayed: Belotti will give what he has always given. I’m happy to have Immobile back too, we are talking about the most prolific striker in the league in the last four or five years: Ciro, among other things, will play in Rome, in his stadium … ». Immobile and not Belotti, therefore: this is how our national team will present itself against Switzerland in an Olympic stadium ready for the umpteenth rizollatura after the stress suffered for the close matches of Rome, Lazio and the rugby blues in the last hours. Mancini does not change his attitude and preaches the usual, positive, lightness. «How do I imagine my first World Cup? I’ll tell you on Tuesday … »he smiles. On Tuesday the last effort will also be staged in Belfast, at the home of Northern Ireland.