World Cup Qualifiers: Lautaro knocks out Colombia. Bentancur in Uruguay-Venezuela

Argentina wins thanks to a goal from Toro. First goal in the national team of the former Juventus player. Draw between Peru and Ecuador

Argentina continues to fly in the sign of Taurus, since last night vice top scorer of the Eliminatorias with 7 centers, one more than Messi. Lautaro just needed the first clear chance, at 29 ‘, to sentence the Albiceleste success which is worth the 29th consecutive useful result for Scaloni, now four games from Basile’s record. The Inter striker, on the pitch for 69 minutes after the 78 played against Chile, is also the goalscorer of the new albiceleste cycle with 19 goals. Just over 20 minutes of play for Dybala in the evening that sees the Colombia of the other bianconero Cuadrado compromise the dreams of qualification: thanks to the simultaneous successes of Chile and Uruguay respectively against Bolivia (3-2, double by Sanchez) and Venezuela (4 -1, goal by the former Juventus player Bentancur), the cafeteros slide to seventh place in the standings with only 180 ‘left to play. Feast of the goal in Montevideo, where Bentancur takes away the whim of signing the first center in the charrùa jersey, setting off to 4-1 over Venezuela.

Argentina-Colombia 1-0 – New test of strength for the South American champions, who except for some scare in the final put under a Colombia arrived in Cordoba with water in the throat and the weight of fierce criticism at home for the incredible fast of goals (with that of yesterday, they play seven games without scoring). Scaloni changes even seven compared to the previous match against Chile, but the result does not change: the Albiceleste imposes the pace, makes the ball run fast, constantly attacks the spaces and exhibits a dominant game. The spearhead, once again, is Toro, who in the 29th minute takes advantage of an error by Tesillo and punishes Vargas with a quick left turn from a few steps to replicate the decisive seal of a few days ago against Chile, and then dedicate the exploit to his daughter Nina. The remaining hour of the game is a succession of emotions and opportunities, especially for the Albiceleste and a brilliant Di Maria. Dybala can only be seen in the second part of the second half, but when Colombia pours into attack in desperate search for a close equalizer in the 90th minute. Joya moves well and takes a lot of effort and touches the net with a free-kick in full recovery, but in the end it is still the Bull who decides for the second consecutive game. Who – to Inzaghi’s delight – returns to Milan spring loaded for the derby. The arrival in Italy of Lautaro, who has embarked on a private flight to return as soon as possible, is expected in the late evening.

Uruguay-Venezuela 4-1 – Diego Alonso dusted off the attacking couple that made the fortunes of Maestro Tabarez, presenting himself to the appointment against vinotinto with Suarez and Cavani. But to take the limelight after less than a minute of play is the former Juventus player Bentancur, who scored with a big blow from the edge of the area on the first lunge of the match. The winning right-foot of the midfielder who has just passed to Tottenham, in the first center in the national team after the seal scored with the U20 in the 2017 South American category, opens the way to a one-way challenge, which saw Uruguay dominate thanks to a quick and vertical game. Bentancur’s lightning goal was followed by a billiard shot by De Arrasaceta (23 ‘), a spectacular winning scissor kick by Cavani (46’) and a penalty by Suarez (53 ‘). Thanks to the eleven-meter seal, repeated twice for early entry into the Soteldo area, the Pistolero detaches Messi at the top of the ranking of the greatest strikers in the history of the Eliminatorias (28 to 27). A sleep by Gimenez in the 65th minute gave the goal of the flag to the guests with Josef Martinez. The second consecutive success allows Uruguay to remain in the qualifying zone.

Peru 1-1 Ecuador – A victory would have been more welcome, but the draw can please both Peru and Ecuador. The guests caressed the flavor of a mathematical qualification that would have had the historic flavor until half-time, but Estrada’s lightning goal found Flores’ response in the 64th minute despite Gareca’s decimated attack. The hosts have in fact had to give up Cueva (suspended) and Lapadula (broken nose) playing with only Carrillo in front. This is the ranking when there are only two games left at the end of the Eliminatorias (the first four qualify directly, the fifth will go to the play-off): * Brazil 39, * Argentina 35, Ecuador 25, Uruguay 22, Peru 21, Chile 19, Colombia 17, Bolivia 15, Paraguay 13, Venezuela 10 (Brazil and Argentina with one game less).

February 2 – 7:19 am

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link