World Cup Qualifiers Live: Conmebol Qualifiers LIVE: Today’s results and qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

1- Brazil – 45 points | Classified

2- Argentina – 29 points | Classified

3-Uruguay – 28 points | Classified

4- Ecuador – 25 points | Classified

5 – Peru – 24 points | PLAY PLAYBACK

6 – Colombia – 23 points | OUT OF THE WORLD

Chile 0-1 Uruguay | min 79 | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Chilean goal by Luis Surez to break the zero.

Per 2-0 Paraguay | min 76 | Per’s poisonous center that rejects the visiting defense.

Venezuela 0-1 Colombia | min 70′ | Game that is stuck in the middle of the field. Venezuela has lost its sense of danger and Colombia manages the times with better chances.

Chile 0-0 Uruguay | min 73 | Arnguiz had put his arm in and the ball hit. The VAR ensures that she was attached to the body.

Chile 0-0 Uruguay | min 71 | SAVE CHILE! Kuscevic sends it to the corner kick before Torreira’s shot that predicted the first.

Chile 0-0 Uruguay | min 68 | Diego Valds took a free kick but Torreira took it easy. Earlier that player had committed a strong infraction.

Bolivia 0-3 Brazil | min 66 | GOOOOOOOOOOOL! Guimaraes makes the third for the perfect closing of Brazil.

Per 2-0 Paraguay | min 62 | ORTIZ! Paraguay warns with a mid-distance shot that goes over the top.

Venezuela 0-1 Colombia | min 57′ | Soteldo corner kick service. The defense takes the center.

Per 2-0 Paraguay | min 57 | GALLESE! The goalkeeper picks up the center in a great way. The local box is saved.

Venezuela 0-1 Colombia | min 51′ | Venezuela launches in search of the equalizer but the visiting defense does not give Soteldo options for a shot.

Chile 0-0 Uruguay | min 54 | GODN! In extremis the defender manages to send it to the corner kick.

Chile 0-0 Uruguay | min 48 | CORTS! The Chilean goalkeeper with great saves takes the goal from Rossi.

Per 2-0 Paraguay | min 48 | Against Linda de Per, Cueva is lost in an incredible way in three quarters.

REST | There is half time in Conmebol and these are the results. Per is 45 minutes away from advancing to the playoffs.

Venezuela 0-1 Colombia | min 45+4′ | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! James does not fail on his second attempt.

James Rodríguez gets to re-take the penalty and slams it in the back of the goal. #COLvVEN#CONMEBOLpic.twitter.com/NoNJ9vOwRl ? fuboTV (@fuboTV) March 30, 2022

Venezuela 0-0 Colombia | min 45+1 | FAIL JAMES! The Colombian could not against Farez. But the VAR reviews it. It will spread.

Bolivia 0-2 Brazil | min 45 | GOOOOOOOOOOOL! Richarlison with the second in La Paz.

Per 2-0 Paraguay | min 42 | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Yotn appears at the second post and with the cooperation of the goalkeeper he saves it. Per is still alive.

Per 1-0 Paraguay | min 39 | Per tries to control the party and for now it pays dividends. Half of the field belongs to the locals.

Chile 0-0 Uruguay | min 36 | Warning for Kuscevic, he had to go to VAR but it stays yellow.

Venezuela 0-0 Colombia | min 34 | NOOOOOOO! Rondn had the first in a clear way and forgives before the Colombian fence.

Venezuela 0-0 Colombia | min 30 | Yellow for Hernndez for a hard foul on Luis Daz.

Chile 0-0 Uruguay | min 29 | BAD NEWS! Cavani touches the posterior and goes no further. The forward is changed by Surez.

Per 1-0 Paraguay | min 29 | Game that has lost speed rhythm, Per fights in the middle of the field to dismantle the Guaranes.

Ecuador 0-1 Argentina | min 24 | GOOOOOOOOOOOL! The first came for Julin Álvarez and Argentina already wins.

Bolivia 0-1 Brazil | min 24 | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Paquet opens the scoring at height.

Chile 0-0 Uruguay | minute 18 | VIDAL! King Arthur’s auction that dies in the hands of Rochet.

Chile 0-0 Uruguay | min 16 | Against Chile that is lost in the middle of the field. He had picked up a Corts center.

Venezuela 0-0 Colombia | min 15 | FAREZ! The red wine goalkeeper took the goal from Daz on the line. Venezuela is already a factor, having covered three key balls.

Chile 0-0 Uruguay | min 12 | Alexis Sánchez takes a corner kick, but the visiting defense is well placed.

Chile 0-0 Uruguay | min 10 | Complicated match for Chile, until now the ball is in control of the charras. It’s so staying out of the World Cup.

Per 1-0 Paraguay | minute 09 | FERREIRA! Bad start in the Peruvian box and Gallese did not reach the ball. The ball practically hit the crossbar.

Venezuela 0-0 Colombia | minute 07 | Dangerous play by Venezuela that Wilmar Barrios cuts in time. Locals dominate. Then Rondn warns twice.

Per 1-0 Paraguay | minute 05 | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Lapadula does not forgive in the first minutes and sends her to save in a dramatic way. Party in Lima.

Venezuela 0-0 Colombia | minute 02 | Corner kick for the Colombians that manages to reject the Venezuelan defense.

The balls are already rolling in the three games that are played in the playoffs. Brazil also play with Bolivia and Ecuador with Argentina.

The selections in the different matches are ready to take the field. At this time the national anthems are sung.

Venezuela receives Colombia in a few moments, in one of the most attractive crosses of the day. Colombia is still in the fight and also requires a win.

The Qatar 2022 playoff will be played on Qatari territory. The Conmebol team that advances will have to face Australia or the United Arab Emirates in June, which will play on June 7.

Peru is the selection that depends on its own account to reach reclassification. The Fringe needs to win to be in the game against Asia. While a draw will only work if Colombia doesn’t win and Chile doesn’t either. In the event that the Andeans triumph, they must wait for the goal difference to know their fate, but it will be a fact that they will be out.

The Chileans risk their lives in the last game but depend on foreign aid to continue on the road to Qatar 2022. La Roja is seventh with 19 points and is two from the half ticket, so the only result that works for them is to win. They also require that Peru draw at least the equalizer and define on goal difference, where they are tied. While Colombia not winning is enough.

With the recent passage of Cameroon and the definition of the African qualifiers, there are already 27 invited to the World Cup. In Conmebol are Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

The Peruvians arrived at the team hotel several hours before the team’s trip to show their support. They are confident that today they can return to the playoffs.

For Colombia to advance to reclassification, it needs to win against Venezuela and for Chile and Peru not to win. The triumph of the Peruvians classifies them to the playoffs. If La Roja wins and the coffee growers do not win, their hopes are over, even if Peru loses against Paraguay, since they will outperform them in points.

Very good Tuesday everyone and welcome to the end of the Conmebol qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. On the last day, they dispute the position for the playoff after Ecuador and Uruguay will seal their stay at the World Cup.

Three teams fight for half a ticket. Chile, Peru and Colombia hang by a thread to continue in the race. Even before the match, the Incas have in their hands the possibility of advancing to the playoffs, since they depend on their own account.

For La Roja and the coffee growers, everything is up in the air. In addition to winning to climb, they need combinations of results. Until now, the Chileans have the disadvantage of receiving Uruguay, although they trust that the last support of their people will help them in this difficult task. Per plays at home against Paraguay and Colombia visits Venezuela.

So don’t get unstuck because all the qualifying round actions are in Claro USA BRAND.