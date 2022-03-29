World Cup Qualifiers Live: Portugal vs North Macedonia live online today the UEFA playoff match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Portugal 2-0 Macedonia | 72′ | Barhi’s mid-range shot that goes wide of Costa’s goal.

Portugal 2-0 Macedonia | 70′ | Confidence returned to Lisbon, while Macedonia continue to try to reach the goal with effort.

Portugal 2-0 Macedonia | 67′ | Musliu and Cancelo are booked. The referee distributed firewood evenly.

Portugal 2-0 Macedonia | 65′ | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Portugal goes to the front and finds the second. Bruno Fernandes defines in a huge way.

TWO FOR BRUNO! Portugal are staring down the World Cup pic.twitter.com/SomC5uPyrY ? ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 29, 2022

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 64′ | UFFFFF! Macedonia had got the ball back but they serve poorly in midfield. They missed the counter.

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 62′ | There is tension in the game, the stadium has been turning off. Although the advantage is on the side of Portugal.

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 59′ | Churlinov is the second change from Macedonia and replaces Trajkovski.

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 57′ | Cancelo sends a service to the second post that the defense rejects and there is a corner kick.

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 55′ | Silva’s foul and Macedonia charges fast. But the Portuguese are well off and do not give facilities.

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 53′ | DEFENDING! Macedonian free kick that rejects the local box by elevation. Macedonia continues to threaten.

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 51′ | Bruno’s shot that Dimitrevski saves without problems.

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 49′ | Macedonia is launched to find a center that makes them get fully into the game. Portugal waits in the middle block.

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 46′ | Ristovski leaves the field and Miovski enters.

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 45′ | START THE COMPLEMENT! The ball is already rolling in Lisbon.

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 45′ +1 | TO REST! With a shot from Cancelo as the last chance, the first half is over. Portugal for now is in the World Cup.

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 45′ | One minute was added to the first half.

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 43′ | Nuno’s center that cuts the defense. His companions did not arrive to step on the area.

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 41′ | TO NOTHING! Diogo Jota finished almost with the goal open and the ball hits from one side. The one from Liverpool wasted a clear opportunity.

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 39′ | Midfield is a problem that needs to be corrected on the away side.

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 36′ | Macedonia presses a little more at the start but does not cause major problems for the defensive back. The threads of the local side are moved.

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 34′ | Confidence is present in Lisbon and Portugal already looks more relaxed without the pressure of not having been able to score.

Portugal 1-0 Macedonia | 32′ | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Great play by Cristiana and Bruno sends her to save. Terrible mistake of the defense of Macedonia.

Goal for Portugal! Bruno Fernandes puts it away with the assistance of Cristiano Ronaldo. #Portugal 1-0 #NorthMacedonia LIVE https://t.co/qo4JX9Dbey#EuropeanQualifierspic.twitter.com/J5Bavo5wfz ? TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) March 29, 2022

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | 30′ | Guerreiro is already warming up on the local side. Macedonia remains withdrawn and prioritizes the defensive order to break possession.

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | 28′ | Hard foul on Nuno Mendes and the PSG player is injured in the ankle. He is taken care of. The referee does not sanction.

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | 25′ | Corner kick again for the locals. Clear the defense.

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | 23′ | ABOVE! Jota gets unmarked and heads but the ball bounces and goes outside. Great try.

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | 20′ | Alioski cheers up with a medium-distance shot that goes over the top. Macedonia attacked in a great way down the flank of Mendes.

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | 19′ | Foul by Bruno that is not sanctioned with a yellow card.

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | 17′ | Bardhi’s shot that goes to Costa’s hands. Macedonia has not been able to lurk with more danger from set pieces.

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | 15′ | Corner kick for Macedonia after a deflected shot by Alioski.

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | 14′ | NEAR! Cristiano is enabled and lets the ball in to hit it with his left leg but the ball went wide.

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | 13′ | Service to the second post and Bruno finishes very badly. I didn’t even cross the ball.

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | 11′ | The visiting defense closes well and stops a Portugual exit, but fails to generate a good counterattack and loses the ball.

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | 08′ | Bruno feints and shoots but the ball reaches Dmitrievski weakly.

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | 06′ | Nuno’s strong center that passes by. CR7 does not arrive on time.

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | 04′ | Quick handoff for Bruno Fernandes. The ball goes down the side again after defensive coverage.

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | 02′ | Macedonia is animated in the first minutes and Danilo is attentive to cut the ball.

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | 00′ | GET THE PARTY STARTED!

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | PREVIOUS | The anthems of the countries sound.

Portugal 0-0 Macedonia | PREVIOUS | The players are in the locker room and will soon go out on the field to look for the ticket to the World Cup.

We went to the casino half an hour before the start of the game to see the odds of the game in Do Dragao.

It’s no surprise that in FanDuel, Portugal is a HUGE favourite. Pay -700 to win in regulation or overtime, with +1600 from Macedonia and +650 going on penalties. Just to qualify for the World Cup, the odds are even higher: -3000 from Portugal and +1120 from Macedonia.

There is not much value in those numbers. Some parlay could be made with the other key (Poland pays -150 to qualify, for Sweden’s +122), but perhaps you can go more to the total goals. For example, Portugal to score 3 or more pays -115. He already did it against Turkey in the previous match.

for now, 12 places remain available for the World Cup in Qatar. Today seven will be known that go direct: five in Africa and two from the European playoffs. One more UEFA playoff would be missing, the one postponed due to the war in Ukraine, in addition to two intercontinental playoffs and two Concacaf tickets.

This is how the qualifiers are at the moment:

Hostess (1): qatar

UEFA (10 of 13): Denmark, Germany, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, Switzerland, England, Netherlands

Conmebol (4 of 4.5): Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay.

Asia (4 out of 4.5): Japan, South Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia.

Concacaf (1 of 3): Canada.

We already have the elevens for tonight’s game in Porto. It is striking that, once again, Portugal is at stake without Joao Félix at the start.

PORTUGAL: Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Danilo, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Otavio; Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva.

NORTH MACEDONIA: Dimitrievsky; Ristovski, Musliu, Velkovski, Alioski; Ademi, Kostadinov, Elmas, Bardhi, Trajkovski; M. Ristovsky

Portugal He is a regular visitor to the playoffs. They have played the last five editions of the World Cup and in two they had to go to the playoffs.

For South Africa 2010, were measured at Bosnia and Herzegovina without Cristiano Ronaldo, but advanced to the World Cup with a double 1-0.

For Brazil 2014, history repeated itself, against the Zlatan’s Sweden. Portugal won 1-0 in the first leg and lost 2-1 in the second leg with 20 minutes to go after Ibra’s brace, but Ronaldo scored twice down the stretch to finish his hat-trick and get a ticket to the World Cup.

The Selection of North Macedonia is 90 minutes away from going to the final phase of the World Cup for the first time. The country of just over 2 million people had never been a protagonist in football, but now played his first Euro last summer and now he is close to reaching the World Cup.

The team got its ticket to the UEFA playoffsHe will be second in the group from Germany, surpassing Romania, Armenia, Iceland and Liechtenstein. It seemed to be the most likely rival for the semifinals, in addition to playing away in Palermo, but they gave the bell with a great defensive display and a great goal in compensation time that eliminated Italy.

A nation that is not the one with the greatest journey or winners at the national team level, but that has already achieved something never seen before: beat Germany and Italy on the road in a qualifying round. He seeks to complete the hat trick against Portugal and go to Qatar.

Playoffs D-Day is here. Today, UEFA defines two of its last three tickets for the World Cup in Qatar and we live it live on BRAND Clear.

The Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal He does not want to follow in the footsteps of Italy and receives North Macedonia, who are looking to go to the first World Cup in their history and knock down another of the historic UEFA.

Game of killing or dying 90 minutes from Do Dragao, the home of porto of the Primeira Liga, and that will define one of the three remaining European tickets for Qatar. Sweden and Poland define one more tonight, with the duel with Welsh against the winner of Ukraine-Scotland pending, since it was postponed due to the war.

All attention is on CR7. Cristiano Ronaldo He has never failed at the World Cup with Portugal. He has already been through the playoffs a couple of times, but he doesn’t want to miss the appointment that it could be his last World Cup.

Key day, to define the last tickets to Qatar and we live it live in BRAND Clear.