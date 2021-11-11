World Cup qualifiers, Spain win in Greece and overtake Sweden

The occasion was too important not to take advantage of it. After the incredible defeat of Sweden on the field of Georgia, Spain won 1-0 in Greece and found themselves first in the group, +1 on Ibrahimovic and teammates: in the direct clash between the two national teams on the last day – scheduled for Sunday at 20.45 in Seville – Luis Enrique’s men will have two out of three results available to go directly to Qatar, without having to face the playoffs. Pablo Sarabia’s penalty in the 26th minute decides the match in Athens: that’s enough for Spain to put their heads forward and see the World Cup. Nothing to do, however, for Greece: the only hope were the three points.

THE MATCH

–

Greece needs to win but starts with caution; Spain – without Ansu Fati, injured, and with the baby Gavi holder – surrounds their opponents without haste. But he does not accelerate and the hosts hit in the 19 ‘: Masouras beats Unai Simon with a nice right under the crossbar, but there is offside and it remains 0-0. Shortly before and immediately after, De Tomas is dangerous: from his deflected conclusion the corner leading to the penalty was born on 24 ‘, due to a foul by Giannoulis on Iñigo Martinez. Sarabia makes no mistake from the spot, Spain ahead. Ten minutes later Morata has the ball to double: nice personal action and diagonal left-handed, good Vlachodimos to oppose. From the locker rooms, between one time and another, a different Greece emerges: more courageous and refreshed by the changes, but the scoring chances do not come. The highlight of the first half of the second half is Luis Enrique’s flying heel on a high ball near his bench, like Mancini. The hosts grow in the last quarter of an hour, but the 1-0 is not questioned: Qatar and Spain have never been so close. However, there is still a need for at least one point against Sweden to claim victory.