World Cup Qualifiers: United States vs. Panama: Video summary, goals and result of the Concacaf Qualifying match heading to Qatar 2022

Thank you very much for following the live broadcast of the match between the United States and Panama. With a solid victory, Team USA only has to play Costa Rica and be in Qatar, their goal difference practically guarantees their ticket to the World Cup.

USA 5-1 Panama | 90 +3′ | IT’S OVER! The United States thrashes and is virtually in Qatar 2022.

USA 5-1 Panama | 90′ | Three minutes are added.

USA 5-1 Panama | 88′ | USA is still very cautious and was only dedicated to wearing down the clock.

USA 5-1 Panama | 85′ | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Godoy with the goal of honor gives the goal to Panam.

USA 5-0 Panama | 81′ | Reyna gets animated from mid-distance and the ball goes over the top.

USA 5-0 Panama | 79′ | Ferriera with physical discomfort, but the United States no longer has changes.

USA 5-0 Panama | 77′ | Brushstrokes of association that stay on the border of the United States area. USA is already withdrawn and Panama wants to get at least uni.

USA 5-0 Panama | 73′ | The United States closes in defense, and Panama does not have many men in the area. The team is sinking emotionally.

USA 5-0 Panama | 70′ | Pulisic and Adams leave applauded. Busio and Morris enter.

USA 5-0 Panama | 68′ | Panam no longer has an answer and is asking for the time. With today’s results she is eliminated.

USA 5-0 Panama | 66′ | GOOOOOOOOOOOL! Pulisic defines as a crack and seals his triplet against Panam.

USA 4-0 Panama | 65′ | Long by Miles Eobinson. And Martínez for Carrasquilla.

USA 4-0 Panama | 63′ | Berhalter already sent for Long.

USA 4-0 Panama | 60′ | WHAT A MISTAKE! De la Torre puts the goal on a plate for Ferrera and flies it.

USA 4-0 Panama | 58′ | Moore was treated after a tough tackle. You can follow.

USA 4-0 Panama | 56′ | SAVE PANAMA! Pulisic forgives on the last touch and also the USA was putting together a great play. Reyna served him bine.

USA 4-0 Panama | 53′ | Steffen continues to leave important doubts at the start, but they haven’t finished him off in the area yet.

USA 4-0 Panama | 51′ | Rodríguez entered from the side and sends service but nobody arrives on time.

USA 4-0 Panama | 49′ | Panam tries to go to the front and shows more intensity, they want to close the distance at any cost.

USA 4-0 Panama | 47′ | In Panama, Medina entered through Brcenas. Torres also entered for Blackburn and José Luis Rodríguez for Gondola. Reyna and Acosta entered the USA for Musah and Arriola.

USA 4-0 Panama | 45′ | STARTED THE COMPLEMENT!

After scoring his second goal against Panam, Pulisic took it upon himself to celebrate by dancing like a worm.

USA 4-0 Panama | 45 +5′ | THE NIMOS ARE ON! Vibrant closing in the first time. Pulisic and Murillo almost went to blows.

USA 4-0 Panama | 45 +4′ | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Pulisic double that liquidates Meja.

USA 3-0 Panama | 45 +2′ | PENAAAAAAAAAALTI! Godoy commits another infraction for clumsiness and lowers Feereira.

USA 3-0 Panama | 45 +1′ | USA counterattack that Robinson cannot solve. They close well for Meja to catch.

USA 3-0 Panama | 44′ | Panam tries to get into the game with a push and there is a corner kick.

USA 3-0 Panama | 42′ | Ferreira with a Chilean attempt and the ball goes over the top.

USA 3-0 Panama | 41′ | GODOY! The midfielder warns with a shot on goal that passes nearby.

USA 3-0 Panama | 39′ | Long shot to the second post but Steffen measures it well and gives security on this occasion.

USA 3-0 Panama | 37′ | Musah went down to retrieve the ball and Godoy lowered him.

USA 3-0 Panama | 35′ | Free kick for Panam that cuts Ferreira in the area.

USA 3-0 Panama | 33′ | With the win, the United States is virtually qualified. In addition, Mexico is matching with Honduras.

USA 3-0 Panama | 31′ | Arriola is injured after a crash.

USA 3-0 Panama | 29′ | UFFFFFF! Steffen’s new error in the area but it doesn’t finish off comfortable Brcenas.

USA 3-0 Panama | 27′ | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! The United States already thrashed Panama with both from Ferreira.

USA 2-0 Panama | 26′ | SAVE PANAMA! Great USA attack that resolves the defense in the area. Ferreira and Puliisc were combined.

USA 2-0 Panama | 23′ | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! The United States widens the lead with a header from Arriola. Pulisic claimed a foul earlier for an inning.

USA 1-0 Panama | 20′ | NOOOO! Panama stays close to even, after there was chaos in the local area. He almost relives the visit. Steffen came out very bad.

USA 1-0 Panama | 19′ | Pulisic scores for the first time on this FIFA Date and puts the minimum with the playoff assured to USA.

USA 1-0 Panama | 17′ | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Pulisic tricks Meja well and opens the scoring.

USA 0-0 Panama | 15′ | PENALTY! The judge decides to mark Godoy’s infraction on Zimmerman

USA 0-0 Panama | 14′ | Possible penalty on Zimmerman is reviewed.

USA 0-0 Panama | 14′ | Back and forth in the game, Panam loses it on the counterattack and then the USA goes on the attack but rejects the defense.

USA 0-0 Panama | 13′ | UFFFFFFFFF! Ferriera shoots to the near post and the ball is deflected to the corner kick.

USA 0-0 Panama | 11′ | Free throw for USA after foul on Arriola. Pulisic’s shot goes wide to the corner kick.

USA 0-0 Panama | 10′ | Pulisic is encouraged to shoot in the area but the shot is well covered. The defense clears.

USA 0-0 Panama | 08′ | WARN PANAMA! Carrasquilla is animated on the edge of the area and the ball goes over the top.

USA 0-0 Panama | 06′ | Free kick for Panam after a foul by Antonee. Then the play of the canaleros does not lead to anything.

USA 0-0 Panama | 04′ | Panam struggles to bite, leaving no room for De la Torre to unload on Pulisic.

USA 0-0 Panama | 02′ | Panam pressure that pays off, but an offside prevents them from having a corner kick. Moore err on output.

USA 0-0 Panama | 00′ | START THE PARTY! The ball is already rolling in Orlando.

USA 0-0 Panama | PREVIOUS | The teams take to the field and the national anthems are sung.

Bookmakers leave Panam with a 13 percent chance of getting the three points. While 65% lean on the side of the United States. The chances of drawing are just 22%.

Ferriera starting in the starting eleven. The one with Colombian roots is looking for his first goal in the Concacaf qualifiers. The FC Dallas player has barely contributed an assist but today he wants to show that he can be the USA’s ninth goalscorer.

The United States goes out on the field to carry out the last exercises before the game. Led by Pulisic, the USMNT plays a large part of the direct classification against Panama.

These are the players with whom Panam risks life against the United States. The canaleros need a win to hope to qualify.

XI of Panama | meja; Murillo, Escobar, Andrade, Davis; Carrasquilla, Godoy, Brcenas, Quintero; Gondola and Blackburn.

Panama arrives as the underdog and with the obligation to get the three points. With the partial victory of the Ticos, the result that best helps them to continue in the fight is to win. If they draw, they will arrive very committed to the last date and the defeat will leave them out.

Gregg Berhalter presents several modifications in relation to the match against Mexico. The starters are Moore, De la Torre and Ferreira. Pulisic retains ownership and is the captain in Orlando.

USMNT XI | Zack Steffen; Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson; Luca de la Torre, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah; Paul Arriola Christian Pulisic and Jess Ferreira.

On Sunday, the United States has the golden opportunity to chase away the ghosts of the last tie and seal their ticket to the World Cup in Qatar 2022. on the other side is Panama, a squad that urgently needs a victory after being left out of the reclassification zone.

Gregg Berhalter’s team comes close to giving the ‘Aztecazo’ against Mexico. But with his people he has the great opportunity to return to a World Cup to show his golden generation on the highest stage.

Very good Sunday and Welcome to the World Cup qualifying match between the United States and Panama. The USMNT seeks to secure the classification, while the canaleros hope to regain ground in the final stretch.

The Orlando City Stadium to be the headquarters of the commitment, where the locals paint themselves as favorites. However, Thomas Christiansen is keen to turn things around and repeat the dose of the past knockout match where with a goal from Godoy they beat Team USA.

Christian Pulisic arrives with a thirst for revenge, after missing a clear opportunity to score against Mexico and not having the best of his performances. While attackers like Pepi or Pefok hope to turn the page and help make the World Cup dream come true.

Without a doubt, it will be a game of great emotions and where nobody wants to give away any advantage.