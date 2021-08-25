World Cup: the results of the world championship relay in Val di Sole

OFFICIAL RELEASE

The wait is now officially over: Wednesday 25th August in Val di Sole the air of competition has returned after two years, and the challenge offered by the national teams competing in Team Relay, the traditional opening team relay of the world program, did not disappoint those who expected battle and spectacle.

It was there that won France, and this is nothing new: for the transalpine national team it is even the seventh world title in the specialty, the second in a row after that of 2020. With the aces in the race Jordan Sarrou – reigning world champion in Cross Country – e Adrien Boichis, great favorite of the junior test on Thursday, the transalpine team which also included Lena Girault, Mathis Azzaro, Tatiana Tournut And Line Bourquier, contained the initial outburst of the United States and then of the Sweden, who had lined up the male athletes in the first three fractions.

From the fourth round, the Junior Tatiana Tournut has recovered the head of operations, while Bourquier has given the last fractionist Sarrou a minute of advantage to be managed safely. Behind them, the United States (+0.48) took advantage of the good portion of the Elite Kate Courtney and the excellent final of the junior Riley Amos to bring back the surprising Germany (+0.49) and overcome it in the sprint for second place. Excellent performance, however, for the German national team, which, even without stars, snatches another bronze in weight after that of the European Championships.

Jordan Sarrou

“It’s nice to go back to the World Cup and immediately wear this shirt again – explains Jordan Sarrou. – I think we expressed an excellent team performance, from the first to the last. “

“This year in the rainbow jersey has passed quickly, but I feel ready for the challenge of trying to defend my Cross Country title on Saturday. Of course there is no lack of competition, and we know that everyone will present themselves at their best.”

The balance of Kate Courtney was also positive, who after the bad injury of Nove Mesto and the unfortunate Olympic race aims to find a smile in Val di Sole: “I believe that a race like this is the perfect way to get into the atmosphere of the event, and I am satisfied with what we have managed to do, both individually and as a team. I will be competing in both Short Track and Cross Country, but I will focus above all on the latter,”Commented the 2018 Lenzerheide World Champion.

Luca Braidot in action

It is a fourth place that leaves a bit of a bitter taste in the mouth that obtained fromItaly, which after the success at the European Championships cultivated legitimate hopes for a medal, if not something more. After the excellent start signed by Luca Braidot, the national team of Mirko Celestino lost ground with the difficult fractions of Marco Betteo And Sara Cortinovis, while the good return in the final of Juri Zanotti (his second best time among the Under 23s) served to recover three positions, but it was not enough to conquer a place on the podium.

“It’s a bit of a bitter mouthful to digest, because I think there was plenty of room to play for a medal,”Commented CT Celestino. “To penalize us, times in hand, were the fractions of our juniors, who perhaps also paid for the inexperience and pressure of the world championship at home. With this France, gold was out of reach, but we could have been on the podium too. Too bad, but we hope to make up for it tomorrow.“

Thursday 26th August four titles will be up for grabs: in the morning of Daolasa the athletes of the categories will compete Junior Men and Women, with French athletes once again favorites, while Italy can hope for the redemption of Sara Cortinovis after the opaque test of the relay.

In the afternoon, however, it will be the first time of the world titles of Short Track: 40 men and 40 women competing on the 950-meter-long technical and winding track, which already gave a show in qualifying on Tuesday. In the men’s field Avancini (Brazil), Cink(Czech Republic), Cooper (New Zeland), Hatherly (South Africa) e Marotte (France) will be among the athletes to watch, while the hosts hope for Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Daniele Braidot, Nadir Colledani And Gioele Bertolini.

Among women there is waiting for Ferrand-Prevot (France), Neff And Frei (Swiss), Richards(Great Britain) and the same Courtney, while Italy plays the cards Eva Lechner, Chiara Teocchi And Greta Seiwald.

The USA team ended up in second place, unexpectedly

The entrance to the competitions of Thursday 26th August it is free subject to availability, while access is subject to a fee for the days of Saturday 28th August (Cross Country competitions) e Sunday 29th August (Downhill competitions).

Spectators from the EU countries will be able to access the event only if Green Pass holders, while the spectators coming from Non-EU countries will have to submit a recognized vaccination certification or alternatively the result of negativity of a Covid Test carried out no earlier than 48 hours.

We remind you below the WORLD PROGRAM

Wednesday 25th August

• 12.30 – Team Relay – Winner: France

Thursday 26th August

• 11.30 – Cross Country Women JR

• 13.30 – Cross Country Men JR

• 17.00 – Short Track Women

• 17.45 – Short Track Men

Friday 27th August

• 15.00 – Women’s E-MTB

• 16.45 – E-MTB Men

• 20.45 – Four Cross (Women and Men)

Saturday 28th August

• 09.00 – Cross Country Women U23

• 10.45 – Cross Country Men U23

• 13.00 – Cross Country Elite Women

• 15.45 – Elite Men Cross Country

Sunday 29th August

• 09.25 – Downhill Men and Women JR

• 12.50 – Downhill Elite Women

• 14.10 – Downhill Elite Men

THE MEDALER

1. France (1 gold)

2. United States (1 silver)

3. Germany (1 bronze)

