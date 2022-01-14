“World Cup? The road is difficult for Portugal”

The Manchester United striker spoke about his national team’s chances of reaching the world championship

“Real ‘battles’ await us and it won’t be easy to win them”. In an interview with Espn Brasil, Cristiano Ronaldo talks about his national team, the Portugal, and the play-offs which will result in a team qualified for the World Cup in Qatar. On the Selecçao road there could be theItaly fresh champion of Europe, but the Portuguese absolutely want to participate in the world championship for the sixth consecutive time. To do so, they will have to beat the Turkey and then the team that will emerge as the winner of the match between Italy and North Macedonia.

“It would be too sad, and hard to accept, if we didn’t manage to qualify for the World Cup”, points out the 5-time Golden Ball. It would also be the first time that CR7 misses a major international tournament, given that since his national team debut in 2003, his Portugal have always qualified for the European and World Championships. And by winning the continental tournament in 2016, a title that went to Italy last summer: as if to say that one of the last two European national champions will not be there at the next World Cup.

“It’s life – the comment -, because there are never perfect scenarios, and we have to face certain challenges in the way they present themselves to us”. “In football, as in life – the words of Ronaldo – we all go through difficult moments, but what matters is having the ability to overcome them. And we know that we will have very difficult matches, the first of which against Turkey. If we win. , I think we will then find Italy. We will see, but I know that in March we will be well prepared: it will be a battle, and a great challenge for the fans to enjoy. ” Finally, a joke about his time at Manchester United, where he returned after his years in Italy with Juventus. “I hope Manchester United can reach the level that the fans expect – says Ronaldo -; because they deserve it. I’m here to try to win, I don’t want to finish sixth or seventh”.