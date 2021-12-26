WORLD CUP. VAN AERT AS CHAMPION, VAN DER POEL Bows down

CYCLO-CROSS

by Danilo Viganò



The awaited challenge from Derdermonde does not betray. In Belgium, where the Cyclocross World Cup was held, it was an exciting challenge between the two out of class Wout Van Aert, reigning Belgian champion, e Mathieu Van Der Poel reigning world champion. In between a very good Toon Aerts protagonist of an excellent performance. The two fought each other right up to the finish line. In the end it was Van Aert who triumphed, as he had already done in this start of the season at Boom in the Superprestige, in the Ethias Cross in Essen and on the snow-covered Vermiglio circuit in Val di Sole, always in the World Cup.

The Belgian from Jumbo Visma he put in the decisive action in the fourth of eight laps, when he trailed Van Der Poel and Aerts then second to third classified. Out of the game Tom Pidcock, who had tried to keep up with the fabulous couple from the start. The British will close his race in eighth position.

The Italians: 25. Gioele Bertolini, 43. Jakob Dorigoni.

ORDER OF ARRIVAL

1. VAN AERT Wout (JUMBO-VISMA) in 1h03’48 ”

2. VAN DER POEL Mathieu (ALPECIN – FENIX) +49

3. AERTS Toon (BALOISE TREK LIONS) +1: 18

4. VANTHOURENHOUT Michael (PAUWELS SAUZEN – BINGOAL) +1: 52

5. HERMANS Quinten (TORMANS CYCLO CROSS TEAM) +2: 09

6. VAN KESSEL Corne (TORMANS CYCLO CROSS TEAM) +2: 41

7. SWEECK Laurens (PAUWELS SAUZEN – BINGOAL) +2: 52

8. PIDCOCK Thomas (INEOS GRENADIERS) +2: 59

9. ISERBYT Eli (PAUWELS SAUZEN – BINGOAL) +3: 13

10. VAN DER HAAR Lars (BALOISE TREK LIONS) +3: 24

11. AERTS Thijs (BALOISE TREK LIONS) +3: 41

12. BAESTAENS Vincent (CX TEAM DESCHACHT-GROUP HENS-CONTAINERS MAES) +3: 51

13. VANDEBOSCH Toon (PAUWELS SAUZEN – BINGOAL) +4: 25

14. MEISEN Marcel (ALPECIN – FENIX) +4: 37

15. TURNER Ben (TRINITY RACING) +4: 51

Copyright & copy TBW