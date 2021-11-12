World day of interns: Italy turns its back on young people

Thousands of young people, but not only, find themselves dealing with the dreaded internships. Job opportunity or pure procrastination of a career that fails to take off? Here are the prospects of young interns in Italy

Photo Unsplash | Matthew Osborn

Oprah Winfrey, Steve Jobs, Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee are just some of the people who have become famous who started their careers as precarious and poorly paid interns. Not to mention Jeff Bezos who cooked hamburgers at McDonald’s when he was only 16.

In short, it does not matter where you start from, but the commitment that one takes to reach the goal.

In our country, however, commitment is not always enough. At the risk of starting an internship and finding yourself stuck in a vicious circle, where lack of opportunities and meager salaries affect not only a career, but a lifetime. Forcing thousands of young people to survive rather than live for real.

What is an internship and what types are there?

The internship or traineeship is a training period “on the job” at a company or institution. This is not an employment relationship, but a measure aimed at promoting work orientation. Allowing you to acquire professional knowledge and skills.

There are different types of internship / stage according to the purposes, the categories of interested parties, the proposing bodies.

Curricular internship . Provided in the study plans of schools and universities for their students to create moments of alternation between study and work.

. Provided in the study plans of schools and universities for their students to create moments of alternation between study and work. Between non-curricular internships or (extracurricular) we find:

Training and orientation internships. These are aimed at facilitating the professional choices and employability of young people in the transition from school to work through training in direct contact with the world of work. Internship for insertion / reintegration in the labor market aimed at employment recovery paths. This type is mainly dedicated to the unemployed or workers on layoffs.

What is the difference between curricular and extracurricular internship?

The substantial difference it primarily concerns remuneration. For extracurricular internships there is an obligation to pay a monthly fee, while for curricular internships this obligation does not exist. Another very important, albeit technical, difference is that extra-curricular internships must be communicated to the State through the so-called “mandatory communication” at the time of launch. This allows employment centers to know their existence and track them. The same obligation is not present for curricular internships, thus making it particularly difficult to predict their number and trend.

How many internships can you do?

In every company it is possible to do one stage only , However there is no maximum number of stages that can be done in life. This prompts thousands of young people to pursue internship after internship in the hope of finally being hired. However, it should be remembered that the internship, not being an employment contract, it does not give the right to social security contributions and has no value for retirement purposes.

How much are internships paid?

The answer is variable. Until a few years ago they could also be free, but in recent years the obligation to pay has been introduced.

THE fees for extracurricular internships are required, but they are very low, and vary from Region to Region: ranging from 300 in Sicily to 500 in Lombardy to 800 in Lazio.

Really low figures, and it is therefore not surprising that in Italy young people leave home only at 30. Taking 12 years longer than the Swedes, leader in the ranking of earliness.

But do young people want to work?

Big babies, choosy, lie down. Words that make a bundle of all the grass, combining laziness and lack of means in a single contemptuous expression. Without wondering why a boy can’t support himself independently. There are those who say that it is young people who do not want to work. Yet according to a survey, 52% of them admit that they feel more anxiety and desire while waiting for a call for an internship than for the confirmation of a long-awaited exit.

What prospects can a young person have? Of course at 20, 25, (perhaps) it is still too early to make life plans. But when you get close to 30, and you start thinking about buying a property, taking out a mortgage, planning a family, then you begin to understand that yes, there is something wrong with the job market in Italy.

With the pandemic, interns in Italy have been halved

The Covid pandemic has caused a profound laceration from the working point of view and its effects have been felt, in a strong way, even by the youngest.

According to the latest data, in the first six months of 2020 the half of the extra-curricular internship opportunities compared to the same period of the previous year. Adding up the first and second quarters of 2020, 96,376 internships started in Italy. In the same period of 2019, there were 185,152 activations. The decrease in opportunities therefore stood at 48% for the first half of 2020.

“As always happens, this crisis will also further strengthen the already sick family welfare system, eroding the savings and pensions of grandparents and parents to keep the younger generations without prospects of earnings.“, Underlined Eleonora Voltolina, founder and director of the” Republic of Interns “

Interns, not only young but also over 50

The crisis has made it increasingly difficult to find new employment, not only for young people but also for the higher age groups. Like Robert De Niro, in the film “The unexpected intern” there are more and more over 40s and even over 50s who, in order to get back into business, reinvent themselves as interns. In most cases these are people who come out for a long time period of layoffs and unemployment and that they can no longer count on any kind of support. In this case the internship is used as a last resortbecoming a social safety net of last resort.

In the third quarter of 2020 i extracurricular internships of over 50s increased by 20% on an annual basis, the survey of the “Republic of Interns” always takes place.

Is the internship needed to find work?

Many young people are more than happy to start an internship, or second, or fourth, as long as they are eventually hired. But is it really so? Also due to the Covid pandemic, land hiring opportunities have dropped significantly. In 2019, of the 355,863 people who had started an internship in the course, as many as 43% were hired. Less than one in 2 interns were able to breathe a sigh of relief. In 2020, only 17% of internships turned into employment.

As expected, the pandemic has penalized women the most. Until 2019, the situation was fairly even in terms of gender. To give a concrete example, in 2019 there were 179,000 internships for women and 177,000 for men. During 2020, there was a gap of 4 percentage points against the female gender.

World Interns’ Day serves not only to celebrate a situation that so many in life have found themselves dealing with. But also to highlight a serious situation which, above all, has been going on for too long.

Because there can be no future without young people. With the risk that what should be springboards for the future, become quicksand from which it is very difficult to get out.

