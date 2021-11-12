World Day of Kindness: 10 ways to be kind to the Planet

A good deed. A smile. Gestures that do not require effort, but that can make a difference: to remember their importance, November 13 is celebrated World Day of Kindness. Founded in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, it is celebrated in various countries such as the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Japan and Australia, where it was also established within the national school calendar. A trend that immediately found a great response also on social networks and which has earned the favor of stars like The Rock and Keanu Reeves, who have posted contents where they underline the importance of kindness in everyday life, making it a global trend with over 253,000 mentions of the hashtag #worldkindnessday. Not only The Rock and the Matrix star, though: the British magazine Hello! has compiled the Kind List, a list of celebrities who have stood out for their acts of kindness towards the community and the environment and in which you can read, among others, the names of Elton John, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone. But kindness is not only good for the most famous: recent studies confirm how it helps to strengthen social relationships by creating widespread well-being. In particular, a research of theAmerican Psychological Association made in early 2021 has shown that those who are kind tend to have greater personal well-being, a significant social impact, greater self-esteem and to believe more in their abilities.

A discourse that also applies to nature: within the publication “Biology of Kindness” dated 2020, several studies are cited that emphasize the importance of being kind towards nature and its beneficial and healing power. But how is the concept of kindness towards the environment applied in everyday consumption? Buying local products at km 0, encouraging the circular economy, trying when possible to avoid traveling by car and even having dinner by candlelight. This is what emerges from the in-depth analysis conducted on international newspapers by Espresso Communication for DressYouCan, the Milanese startup leader in fashion renting, which collected the opinions of a panel of university professors to better understand this new trend. Kindness towards the Planet begins already when you get dressed: “Renting a suit instead of buying it represents a gesture of kindness towards the Planet – he says Caterina Maestro, founder of the Milanese startup DressYouCan – in recent years the ways of consumption have changed: we reflect not only on what to consume, but if it is really worth buying a certain item of clothing. Fashion renting minimizes the amount of waste and greenhouse gases products from the entire supply chain, while reducing l‘pollution from chemical treatments. It is a new, innovative and fast-growing business model: it is the future “.

Fashion and sustainability were the subject of discussion at the annual UN climate conference: according to the United Nations Environment Program, the sector is responsible for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, about 60% of all materials used by the industry are made of plastic and every second a container full of clothes is thrown into landfill or incinerated. However, the clothing sector is one of the most affected by recent green turning point: the need for a more sustainable business model has opened up new markets while the pandemic has caused a drop in demand as explained by Maura Franchi, professor of consumer sociology at the University of Parma: “Consumers have reflected on the excess of items in the wardrobe with a consequent rejection towards it waste in past buying patterns. Stylists have always considered the shopping experience in prestigious stores as the decisive point of the sales process, but at a certain point this was no longer possible: it is clear that the COVID-19 has accelerated the generation of new models of approach to everyday life to which we are slowly adapting“. The pandemic has accentuated this sensitivity in people, who are increasingly careful to take on a lifestyle characterized by environmental responsibility: several startups have been created that allow you to contribute to the well-being of the planet by planting a tree or adopting a beehive; we are rediscovering how spectacular candles can be for a romantic dinner or an acoustic concert; tutorials are spread on social networks to give new life to the objects we no longer use; markets are increasing with 0 km organic products that allow you to rediscover genuine flavors by getting to know local entrepreneurs in person.

“In sustainable consumption individual and social action has life itself in all its manifestations as its cause and purpose. The sustainable consumption it is first of all an act that tries to escape the psycho-economic logic of the so-called ‘preferences’ but which tends to be more oriented towards ‘needs’ which are wider, less individualized and have a collective structure “, he says Dario Padovan, associate professor of general sociology at the Department of Culture, Politics and Society, University of Turin. The new responsible consumption practices therefore indicate how prominent the dimension of sustainability bringing back to the center the well-being of the person and the attention to fragility and to scarcity of the planet’s resources: “The research carried out in recent months shows how consumers are on the increase willing to pay more for healthier foods and for products that have a lower environmental impact – he explains Ariela Mortara, Professor of Sociology of Consumption at the IULM University of Milan – There are various reasons: they can be of a ‘political’ or ‘opportunistic’ nature. Finally, they concern a dimension of social approval in these consumption practices that sometimes borders on a ‘fashion’ effect.

But how is it possible to be kind and do something concrete towards the Planet? Here are 10 gestures to put into practice:

1. Plant a tree: get your hands dirty with earth and strengthen the natural cycle. The tree produces oxygen and cleans the air: it is simply life;

2. Walk, walk, walk: joint, pulmonary and heart problems are reduced step by step as well as not introducing more CO2 into the environment;

3. Adopt a hive: with a simple gesture it will be possible to safeguard the bees that contribute to the planet’s biodiversity and to increase the production of honey;

4. Rent, don’t buy: an increasingly sustainable practice both from an economic and an environmental point of view. Fashion renting is the new clothing trend;

5. Educate in kindness: every day is a good one to learn how to better treat our planet. Change starts with everyday gestures;

6. Reduce, reuse, recycle and donate: reduce consumption, reuse objects, recycle them correctly or donate them to those who need them most. The circular economy must become a habit;

7. Rediscover the candles: limit the use of artificial light by rediscovering the beauty of candles. Their therapeutic light will create an ideal magical atmosphere not only for a romantic dinner;

8. Eat at kilometer 0: local shopping is good for the environment and allows you to get to know local entrepreneurs allowing direct contact with their nature;

9. Help animals in need: kindness shouldn’t be limited to people. With small gestures it is possible to help the organizations that help animals in difficulty;

10. Keep a kindness journal– A great way to recognize and feel grateful for the kind actions of others, as well as our own.