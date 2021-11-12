World Day of Kindness today November 13: here are 10 gestures to put into practice

\n\n\n \n \n 1\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Plant a tree\n Get your hands dirty and strengthen the natural cycle. The tree produces oxygen and cleans the air: it is life\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 2\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Walk, walk, walk\n Step by step, joint, pulmonary and heart problems are reduced as well as not introducing more CO2 into the environment\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 3\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Adopt a beehive\n With a simple gesture it will be possible to safeguard the bees that contribute to the biodiversity of the planet and to increase the production of honey\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 4\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Rent, don't buy\n An increasingly sustainable practice both from an economic and an environmental point of view. Fashion renting is the new clothing trend\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 5\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Educate in kindness\n Every day is a good one to learn how to better treat our planet. Change starts with everyday gestures\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 6\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Reduce, reuse, recycle and donate\n Reduce consumption, reuse objects, recycle them correctly or donate them to those who need them most. The circular economy must become a habit\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 7\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Rediscover the candles\n Limit the use of artificial light by rediscovering the beauty of candles. Their therapeutic light will create an ideal magical atmosphere not only for a romantic dinner\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 8\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Eat at kilometer 0\n Local shopping is good for the environment and allows you to get to know local entrepreneurs allowing direct contact with their nature\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 9\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Help animals in distress\n Kindness shouldn't be limited to people. With small gestures it is possible to help the organizations that help animals in difficulty\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 10\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Keep a kindness journal\n It's a great way to recognize and feel grateful for the kind actions of others, as well as our own\n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n Join the community\n to receive the newsletter with news from Italy and the world every day\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n \r\n\r\n