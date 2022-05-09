World day of thalassemia, the numbers of the disease in Italy

Beta thalassemia, also known as Mediterranean anemia or Cooley’s anemia, is a serious inherited blood disorder that, due to a genetic defect, causes the premature destruction of red blood cells. It also determines a reduced presence of hemoglobin, which results in poor oxygenation of tissues, organs and muscles. It is for this reason that those suffering from thalassemia are often forced to undergo blood transfusions. The disease occurs in its most severe forms when both genes involved in the synthesis of the hemoglobin beta chain are defective. If only one of the two is, it is called beta thalassemia minor or a healthy carrier. Those affected by this particular form of the disease, in fact, tend not to show any symptoms.

While beta thalassemia is prevalent mainly in the Mediterranean basin, alpha thalassemia is more common in Africa. This form of the disease affects the four genes involved in the synthesis of the hemoglobin alpha chain. According to how many of them are defective, the pathology can be more or less serious.