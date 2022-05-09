World day of thalassemia, the numbers of the disease in Italy
Beta thalassemia, also known as Mediterranean anemia or Cooley’s anemia, is a serious inherited blood disorder that, due to a genetic defect, causes the premature destruction of red blood cells. It also determines a reduced presence of hemoglobin, which results in poor oxygenation of tissues, organs and muscles. It is for this reason that those suffering from thalassemia are often forced to undergo blood transfusions. The disease occurs in its most severe forms when both genes involved in the synthesis of the hemoglobin beta chain are defective. If only one of the two is, it is called beta thalassemia minor or a healthy carrier. Those affected by this particular form of the disease, in fact, tend not to show any symptoms.
While beta thalassemia is prevalent mainly in the Mediterranean basin, alpha thalassemia is more common in Africa. This form of the disease affects the four genes involved in the synthesis of the hemoglobin alpha chain. According to how many of them are defective, the pathology can be more or less serious.
World thalassemia day
On the occasion of the world day of thalassemia, which occurs on May 8, Avis recalled that in Italy there are about 7 thousand people suffering from thalassemia. There are also 3 million healthy carriers. The regions with the highest number of patients are Sardinia, Sicily and Puglia, however there are also various cases in Veneto and in the territories of the Po delta.
Until thirty years ago, the life expectancy of thalassemics was rather low (many of them did not exceed 25 years), but the research has made it possible to take important steps forward and improve the condition of those living with this disease. At the moment, the priority of the associations operating in the sector is to promote knowledge of thalassemia, disseminating correct information on its characteristics. Not surprisingly, the slogan of the 2022 edition of World Thalassemia Day is “Be aware. Share. Interested “.
To spread a better knowledge of the disease, the Piera Cutino Association has organized an awareness campaign that includes “five talks, discussions between doctors and patients on different topics each time, a strong activity on social networks with the involvement of influencers and a fundraiser online through the sale of t-shirts “.