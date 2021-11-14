World Diabetes Day, Strangis reveals to Amici: “I am affected by it, I have to avoid stress”

Luigi Strangis singer of Amici 2021, the talent show hosted and conceived by Maria De Filippi, confessed to having diabetes and the news immediately circulated on the web. The declaration of the boy, one of the eligible candidates for the program, occurs when Professor Rudy Zerbi “scolded” the boy: “You always have an attitude as if you were laughing at everything that happens”. At that point, Luigi decided to tell what limits him: “For the problem that I avoid stress, so I always take things like this. I have diabetes and stress affects my blood sugar, which is why I always try to let things go. “. Rudy Zerbi was speechless, while on social media everyone took the side of the boy. There are also those who worry that the boy may withdraw from the program.

World diabetes day

The confession came two days before the diabetes world. Founded in 1991, it is promoted by the IDF (International Diabetes Federation) and by the WHO for the purpose of prevention against a pathology that affects about 450 million people in the world today and in Italy, according to Istat data, about 5% of the population . The UN and the WHO consider it one of the three health emergencies on the planet, along with tuberculosis and malaria. In 2019, in fact, according to IDF estimates, there were 463 million adults with diabetes, in 2045 it will be 700 million. The aim is, on the one hand, to raise awareness and inform the population about the spread of the disease, and on the other, to promote forms of prevention.

Symptoms of type 1 diabetes

Type 1 diabetes usually occurs with sudden onset and symptoms are increased thirst and dry mouth, need to urinate often, bedwetting, lack of energy and extreme fatigue, constant hunger, sudden weight loss, blurred vision.

Symptoms of type 2 diabetes

Symptoms of type 2 diabetes are the need to urinate often, excessive thirst, constant hunger, blurred vision, lack of energy and extreme tiredness, numbness and tingling in the hands and feet, slow wound healing and recurrent infections. In this case, the symptoms are usually not as easily recognized as with type 1 diabetes and it can take years before they are diagnosed.

