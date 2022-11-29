Sports

World embarrassment: investigation reveals that Qatar paid to ‘sign fans’ in four countries | qatar-2022

A global embarrassment. An investigation by The Times newspaper revealed that Qatar paid to ‘sign fans’ in four countries with the aim of adding support for the local team in the planetary event.

Yes, it’s not a joke. The host country bought fans to cheer on their team in the biggest soccer tournament of all.

A total of 1,500 people were ‘acquired’ to form the housewife bar. The only requirement? Put on the Qatari shirt and support the team for 90 minutes.

The work of the American medium -which records Mundo Deportivo– shows that subjects of Lebanon, Egypt, Algeria and Syria traveled by plane -all paid- to make themselves felt in the commitments against Ecuador and Senegal, respectively.

As if that were not enough, the ‘bought fans’ arrived in mid-October and they were subjected to classes to learn the national anthem of Qatar. In addition, other songs were rehearsed.

In exchange, the ‘fans’ received money, free accommodation, food and tickets for the matches.

They are expected to be present again this Tuesday, when the Qatari team bid farewell to the tournament in the group stage against the Netherlands.


