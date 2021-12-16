World F1, Mercedes renounces appeal but attacks the FIA

Mercedes officially “delivers” the F1 World Championship to Max Verstappen. After careful consideration, the Anglo-German team has decided to retrace its steps and renounce the appeal presented to the FIA ​​after the last race in Abu Dhabi, which awarded the Dutch Red Bull driver the new circus champion at the expense of Hamilton.

F1, the FIA ​​wants to clarify the Abu Dhabi safety car December 15, 2021





The attack on the FIA: “We were incredulous”

“We left Abu Dhabi in disbelief of what we had just seen – reads a note from Mercedes, which does not send them to tell the Federation – Of course, it’s part of the game to lose a race, but it’s something different when you lose faith in racing. We have always been guided by our love for this sport and we believe that every competition must be won on merit. In Sunday’s race many felt, including us, that things were not going right. The reason we protested was because the safety car regulations were applied in a new way that affected the outcome of the race, after Lewis had been in the lead and in the running to win the world championship. We have appealed in the interest of sporting fairness and ever since we have established a constructive dialogue with the FIA ​​and Formula 1 to create clarity for the future, so that all competitors know the rules under which they race and how it will be not applied “.

F1, Hamilton consoles himself with the title of baronet December 15, 2021





“Congratulations, it was an epic fight”

But then, cold, the turnaround with lots of compliments to the Red Bull opponents. “We would like to express our sincere respect for your achievements this season. You have made this fight for the Formula 1 championship title truly epic. Max, we congratulate you and your entire team. We look forward to fighting with you on track again next season “, writes the team led by Toto Wolff again. Do not miss the homage to Hamilton: “Lewis you are the greatest driver in the history of Formula 1. You have put your heart into every lap of this incredible season. You are a perfect man of sport on and off the track, with impeccable performances: you are a model for millions of people around the world “. And thanks to Bottas, who will say goodbye to Mercedes from next season to join Alfa Romeo: “You have been such an important part of this team, winning five Constructors’ Championships in five seasons. Thank you for your extraordinary contribution to our history.”