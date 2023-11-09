World Food Day: 3 dishes that will boost your nutrition women

Although artificial intelligence (AI) was born in the 1950s, it did not make major progress until the 1990s. Today these types of tools have diversified and are no longer just for the use of large technology companies, but are available to everyone.

“Currently, according to a study conducted by IBM in Peru, more than 25% of companies already use AI, as it can be used to make accurate diagnoses and predict diseases in many industries such as health , can be done in finance as well.” Data analysis and quick predictions and even in nutrition, providing information to people who want to live a healthy lifestyle,” commented Carlos Noseda, CEO of Nutri Company.

For this reason, experts tell us five benefits that AI can provide to our daily diet:

Personalized Nutrition: AI tools can provide nutritional recommendations tailored to each person’s needs, characteristics, physical condition and preferences, improving their diet for a healthy lifestyle.

AI tools can provide nutritional recommendations tailored to each person’s needs, characteristics, physical condition and preferences, improving their diet for a healthy lifestyle. Smart Recipe: If you have a clear nutritional diet, you can ask various AI tools for cooking ideas that meet your essential nutritional requirements.

If you have a clear nutritional diet, you can ask various AI tools for cooking ideas that meet your essential nutritional requirements. Instant Nutritional Information: AI tools can interpret the nutritional quality of products and their ingredients, so everyone can easily access and understand detailed information on brand labeling.

AI tools can interpret the nutritional quality of products and their ingredients, so everyone can easily access and understand detailed information on brand labeling. Nutritional Advice: AI can also provide nutritional advice according to each individual’s data and pre-established objectives with the nutrition professional, providing diet and product recommendations in seconds.

AI can also provide nutritional advice according to each individual’s data and pre-established objectives with the nutrition professional, providing diet and product recommendations in seconds. Monitoring allergies and intolerances: This technology can help people with food allergies and intolerances by identifying ingredients and products that may cause adverse reactions, making it easier to purchase and safely consume food.

“It is believed that this type of technology is only developed in first world countries, but in Latin America there are various startups that are innovating with business models based on AI and at Nutri Company, we demonstrate that AI Virgilio AI, also from Peru, is managing to innovate in the food industry to develop nutritious and accessible products for all”, Noseda concluded.

