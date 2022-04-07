World Health Day is celebrated on 7 April, with the intention of reminding the world of a crucial theme at a global level: the achievement of the best possible level of well-being by the world population. The decisive aspect concerns the very definition of health, understood not only as the absence of disease but both physical and mental well-being.

World health day, 5 books to read to regain psychophysical well-being

On the occasion of World Health Day, we offer you a list of books dedicated to the subject, to discover or rediscover the psychosomatic balance that is essential for leading a healthy and happy life. So here are the 5 books to read to regain psychophysical well-being.

“Small wounds, great rebirths”, by Massimo Giusti

Let’s begin our roundup with a book that emphasizes psychological well-being. In “Small wounds, great rebirths”, the psychotherapist Massimo Giusti illustrates the schemes that enclose our daily life, and helps us to break them to rediscover a healthier mental life through exercises and practices that can be done by everyone. The book consists of three sections, each dedicated to a particular type of personality: sensitive people, rational people and self-centered people.

“White is the color of damage”, by Francesca Mannocchi

We propose in this list linked to the World Health Day the latest work of the reporter Francesca Mennocchi, who four years ago discovered that she was suffering from a disease that has no cure and since then, although continuing to work, has started a journey with public health. A strong, incisive book that shows the importance of physical and mental health and, above all, of the willpower that can make us go far despite the difficulties.

“The sleep manual. How to learn to sleep to live better ”, by Antonio Gracco, Francesca Milano, Giulia Milioli

It is well known that one of the first steps to being healthy is being able to lead a life with regular sleep patterns. This is why the third book that we suggest, the work of three expert clinicians in the sector, concerns precisely the theme of sleep. In fact, the manual explains how the act of sleeping is the basis of all human activities and accompanies us on a journey to discover one of the pillars of our health.

“Health and quality of life in a well-being society”, by Norma de Piccoli

Among our proposals related to the World Health Day we also include this manual, edited by Norma de Piccolo, which constitutes a real introduction to the psychology of health. A book that traces the relationships between the contemporary individual and the context in which he is inserted and focuses on the themes of health, well-being, quality of life and the concept of happiness.

“Botanical cuisine”, by Carlotta Perego

Finally, a book dedicated to cooking could not be missing. Eating healthy and balanced is, like sleeping regularly, one of the pillars of good health. With her “Botanical Cuisine”, which is already a box office hit, Carlotta Perego introduces us to the world of vegetable cuisine with interesting, tasty and healthy dishes. An unmissable book for those who want to approach a more plant-based diet and experiment with new flavors and recipes.