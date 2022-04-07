World Health Day, on newsstands “The book of Medicine, great ideas explained in a simple way”

Listen to the audio version of the article

“Human history has never been immune to disease, and treatment and prevention can literally be a matter of life and death. Over time many techniques have been tested and a series of fundamental discoveries, including vaccines and antibiotics, have had a permanent impact, saving and healing many people ”. The opening words of the introduction of “The book of medicine. Big ideas explained in a simple way “, which Il Sole 24 Ore brings to newsstands for a month from Thursday 7 April – on the occasion of World Health Day 2022 – gives a good idea of ​​the importance of informing oneself about how diseases are diagnosed, about why some pandemics are so deadly, about how a vaccine works. The book answers these and other great questions by recounting the discoveries that have shaped our concept of “medicine” and that help us protect our health.

Written in a clear and precise way, the book speaks an immediate language, thanks also to the many illustrations and intuitive infographics, which tell in a simple way even the most complex concepts, from medieval medical practices to the experiments of recent years, passing through topical issues. such as immunotherapy or the application of robotics in contemporary surgery. From Prehistory to 1600 on ancient and medieval medicine, the book moves up to 1820 with the creation of the scientific bases passing through the twentieth century advanced with the invention of vaccines, serums and antibiotics up to the present day, where the debate is focused on genes and technology.

An important work, designed for students of science or medicine, professionals and insiders, but also for those who want to know more, thanks to information verified from a scientific point of view.