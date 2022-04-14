World Health Day: Recommendations to maintain physical and mental well-being

This April 7 marks World Health Day, a date to reflect on the importance of disease prevention through physical, mental, emotional and social well-being.

Adriana Carulla, Wong’s nutritionist, tells us that the Health It is determined with the balance between good nutrition and physical activity.

“We are integral beings and the impact of our thoughts, our feelings, our attitude and the way we manage emotions determines our health,” says the specialist.

Carulla offers some recommendations:

1. Take care of your diet

Remember that foods are vehicles of nutrients and you should choose those that provide you with the greatest number of benefits such as fruits, vegetables, beans, seeds, whole grains, lean proteins, dairy products, eggs, vegetable fats and water.

2. Play sports

The physiological, emotional and social benefits that exercise brings you have a greater impact on your health than weight loss. Playing sports makes you feel good.

3. Pay attention to your mental health

As long as you are good on the inside, your body will reflect it on the outside. Begin to take a look inside yourself, control negative thoughts and work on positive ones: accept yourself, value yourself, respect yourself and seek your inner peace.

4. Rest

Rest is essential so that your body can renew itself, can select and store what it has learned during the day, repair tissues and strengthen the immune system.

5. Get informed, read and learn

Knowledge is necessary for personal growth, because when you have adequate information you make better decisions. Seek recommendations from nutrition and health experts.

Finally, Wong’s nutritionist assures that “health is much more than the absence of disease, it is balance, peace and well-being”, and invites people to learn about Wong’s ‘Vive Sano’ program, which promotes a lifestyle healthy lifestyle and habits.

