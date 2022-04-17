World Hemophilia Day: a silent disease that has no cure

Hemophilia is a rare congenital pathology that does not allow blood to clot properly.

The most recurrent symptom in the disease is the presence of bleeding. This chronic and progressive condition is characterized by have permanent bleeding in the patient, which occur suddenly.

This occurs due to the absence in the blood of an essential protein called Coagulation Factorwhich together with platelets and ions, helps to coagulate and stop the flow of vital liquid.

Depending on the amount of factor that a patient lacks, he or she is considered within the classification severe (less than 1% factor in blood), moderate (1% to 5% factor in blood) or mild (more than 5% factor in blood).

a genetic disorder

Hemophilia is carried on the X chromosome Y runs in families by genetic inheritance or by mutation. Since the X and Y chromosomes define the human sex (XY – Male and XX – Female), the disease It is more common in males by the composition of the sex chromosomes.

Children of those with this condition they have the same disability as their parentswhich must be treated only with the supply of the lacking factor in the blood through an intravenous procedure, a treatment that must be permanent, for life, and that is quite expensive.

Some people develop hemophilia with no family history of the disorder. This is called acquired hemophilia and occurs when the individual’s immune system is the one who attacks coagulation factors. The latter can be associated with cancer, pregnancy, multiple sclerosis and even drug reactions.

Types of Hemophilia

There are two types of hemophilia: Hemophilia A (classic hemophilia or factor VIII deficiency) and Hemophilia B (Christmas disease or factor IX deficiency). This was explained by the person in charge of the Hematology Department of the Doctor Francisco Moscoso Puello Hospital, Wilneslia Otañez.

“Hemophilia A is almost four times more common than Hemophilia B, and about half of those affected have the severe form of the disease (…) Hemophilia occurs in 1 in 5,000 male babies,” he said.

Other symptoms

Although hemorrhages are the characteristic symptom of this condition, patients who have been diagnosed with this disease may have other types of bleeding.

Some of them are unusual bleeding after getting a vaccine, joint pain, swelling, or tightness, blood or urine in your stool, nosebleeds, or you might have large or deep bruises on your body.

Hemophilia is so invasive that ends up affecting other systems of the human body that are vital to life. A simple blow to the head, for example, could be fatal for the patient.

Treatment

“The main treatment for severe hemophilia is to replace the coagulation factor that is deficient. If you or your child have signs or symptoms of Hemophilia, you may be referred to a doctor who specializes in blood disorders, that is, the hematologist”, said the doctor.

Although treatment can help, this disease there is no cure. However, an early diagnosis can improve the patient’s quality of life.

The specialist maintained that, through a press release issued by Moscoso Puello, that serious cases of Hemophilia are usually diagnosed in the first year of life; and that mild forms may not be apparent until adulthood.

“Some people find out they have hemophilia after bleeding excessively during a surgical procedure,” the hematologist said.

International Day

Being April 17 the world hemophilia dayDr. Otañez called on citizens to “be vigilant in the presence of hemorrhages that occur spontaneously and after surgery or having an injury.”

This day has been commemorated since 1989. The purpose of this date is create awareness in the population about the disease and share knowledge and research to improve the quality of life of those who suffer from it.

According to international statistical data published in 2019, Hemophilia affects about 400,000 people in the world. In Latin America it is estimated that there are about 58,000 cases, of which 52% have not yet been diagnosed.