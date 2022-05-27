World Hockey Championship: Spectacular comeback for Canada, which advances to the semi-finals



Thursday, May 26, 2022. 11:50 a.m.

Summary

TAMPERE, Finland — Drake Batherson hit the target 43 seconds into overtime as Canada defeated Sweden 4-3 in the quarterfinals of the World Hockey Championship on Thursday.

Sweden quickly took control and led 3-0 midway through the second period, following goals from Carl Klingberg, William Nylander and Max Friberg.

Ryan Graves, however, set the tone for Canada’s comeback by finding the back of the net at 1:21 of the third period.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Matt Barzal, who was celebrating his 25th birthday, then tied the game after beating Swedish goalkeeper Linus Ullmark within 30 seconds, causing extra time.

“It’s the kind of match we will never forget, what an incredible match (…) If we play as we played the last period, we give ourselves a very good chance of winning the tournament”, estimated Canadian captain Thomas Chabot.

Nylander took a tripping penalty 25 seconds into the extra period, and Canada quickly took advantage. Batherson fired a shot from a tight angle, from the bottom of the face-off circle, to deceive Ullmark.

Barzal and Dubois each had an assist on the Canadiens’ winning net.

Chris Driedger stopped 16 shots in front of the Canadian net, while Ullmark made 38 saves in the loss.

Canada will face Czechia in the semi-finals on Saturday, who beat Germany 4-1 at the same time. The medals will then be awarded on Sunday.