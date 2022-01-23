World hugging day. Phrases, aphorisms and quotes about hugs

Today is World Hug Day. Hugs represent a show of affection consisting in welcoming or drawing the other person into your arms. This is a gesture that we have often taken for granted in the past. Today, with compulsory social distances and the impossibility of frequent physical contact due to the pandemic, there is a strong need for gestures such as hugging a loved one.

Because World Hugging Day is celebrated

The National Hugging Day, there World Hugs Day, was born in the United States in the 80s introduced by the American Kevin Zaborney. The choice of date is not accidental, being halfway between the end of the Christmas holidays and Valentine’s Day, and this year also occurs immediately after Blue Monday, and in general in a period of the year in which the weather conditions, characterized by cold and rain, they affect mood and the need for affection and attention.

The poem “In your arms” by Alda Merini reveals the symbolic value of the embrace, a gesture that we are very often giving up in this period

Phrases, quotes and aphorisms about hugs

In order not to lose the meaning of such a beautiful and significant gesture, on the occasion of the World Day of Hugs, here are a series of phrases and quotes related to hugs, hoping to be able to return to hugging those who love us more frequently.

No one is too big for a hug. Everyone wants a hug. Everyone needs a hug.

(Leo Buscaglia)

The world is not understandable, but it is embraceable.

(Martin Buber)

In the embrace – what has been an edge, a broken line, a tangle – becomes again, as if by a miracle, a perfect circle.

(Fabrizio Caramagna)

A hug means “You are not a threat. I’m not afraid to be so close to you. I can relax, feel at home. I am protected, and someone understands me ”. Tradition says that when we hug someone sincerely, we earn a day to live.

(Paulo Coelho)

There is a place in the world where the heart beats fast, where you remain breathless for how much emotion you feel; where time stops and you are no longer old.

That place is in your arms where the heart does not age, while the mind never stops dreaming.

(Alda Merini)

I’ve learned that you should push yourself to touch someone every day. People love an affectionate pat, or even just a friendly pat on the back.

(Maya Angelou)

I like those people who offer you a hug as if it were a means of transport and a home at the same time.

(Fabrizio Caramagna)

Science may not yet be able to prove it, but hugs extend life. I’m sure.

(Alessandro D’Avenia)

I want to offer her a hug, a strong, lasting one, until everything hurts us. In the end it will be better for my body to ache for wanting it, and not for my soul to hurt for lack of it.

(Julio Cortázar)

In the embrace, everything remains suspended: time, law, prohibition: nothing is exhausted, nothing is desired: all desires are abolished because they seem to be definitively satisfied.

(Roland Barthes)

In a caress, in an embrace, in a handshake there is sometimes more sensuality than in the real act of love.

(Dacia Maraini)

The embrace is the highest language of the soul and body.

(Jacques de Bourbon)

Without knowing it, every man seeks in the woman above all the memory of the time when his mother embraced him.

(Marguerite Yourcenar)