World Humanitarian Day 2023: UN is helping 245,000 people affected by Peru’s El Niño event

The country is hit by heavy rains, floods and landslides in the first months of the year. United Nations Peru is working closely with the State of Peru; In particular, with the National Institute of Civil Defense (IndCE) and other humanitarian partners to help thousands of families and people who were left vulnerable.

The United Nations is implementing six humanitarian assistance projects in the areas most affected by the Peruvian rains: Tumbes, Piura, Lambayeque, La Libertad and Lima. Similarly, it is working in key areas that help mitigate and prevent the effects of the El Niño phenomenon (FEN) and respond to emergencies.

UN Peru projects provide attention to urgent needs such as shelter for people; nutrition; water, sanitation and hygiene; health, including sexual and reproductive health; prevention and care of gender-based violence; Security; and recovery of livelihood.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) It has provided dignity kits and information sessions on self-care and sexual and reproductive health to 227 women, as well as guidance on gender-based violence to 211. In addition, it established 12 safe spaces for women and girls, and trained 28 professionals in gender-based violence in a humanitarian context. On the other hand, it provided access to sexual and reproductive health care for 1,079 people (70% women) and essential services available to 2,349 people. In addition, 37 pregnant women were assisted with home visits and 112 people availed HIV/syphilis screening.

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) About 2.5 years to reach 72,000 affected and homeless people through a multi-sectoral intervention to guarantee the rights of children and adolescents to health and nutrition (immunization, delivery of zinc and nutritional supplements, mental health), protection (strengthening) million US dollars have been raised. safety services) and water and sanitation (promoting the rehabilitation of safe water, water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in schools, shelters and public places).

International Organization for Migration (IOM) It has assisted in the delivery of hygiene, household, psychosocial and nutrition kits to 22,346 people to meet various needs. Of these, 71% are from the Peruvian community, 28.9% are resident refugees and migrants, and 0.1% are refugees and migrants in transit. In addition, OIM trained more than 100 local officials, leaders and leaders in shelter management and coordination (CCCM) in those areas.

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) It will aid in the recovery of livelihood and food security of 1,220 farmer families through the delivery of short-duration crop seeds, fertilizers, tools, chainsaws, modules for small animals and poultry, balanced feed, pen material, veterinary kits, etc. doing. Cleaning of parcel canals. To date, seeds have been distributed for the recovery of 1,300 hectares of crops, along with technical support for crop management and recovery.

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) It is also undertaking a process for acquisition of biomedical and laboratory equipment for diagnosis of diseases with pandemic potential to strengthen operational continuity of 16 primary care health facilities (I-3 and I-4) and 2 hospitals. As in the formation of rapid epidemiological response teams. This allows the health system of the regions to timely identify and address any disease outbreaks that may arise during a rain emergency.

World Food Program (WFP) It serves 8,700 people in the north of the country through money transfers and electronic cards to meet their basic food needs. It has delivered a total of US$ 2 million so far. Similarly, WFP supports the Peruvian government through a free humanitarian logistics service that has so far delivered 5,000 tonnes of humanitarian goods and food to those affected by the emergency. Against FEN, WFP supported the Peruvian government in a multidimensional study of risk scenarios with heavy rains, floods and drought events, which could affect the food security of 1 to 3 million people. From this, it works with INDECI in the formulation and validation of a national multisectoral plan for preparedness and response to FEN, and with MIDIS in the development of protocols for preparedness and response through social security.

In addition, during the first half of the year, the United Nations Peru, through Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)Mobilized the support of 16 international experts for the most affected areas and assisted sub-national and national authorities in assessing the information management situation and defining priority needs.

According to Senmahi, the UN continues its support to the state’s efforts to care for those affected by the heavy rains and floods, and to prepare for FEN, which will begin to be felt in Peru from October 2023. Currently, it works in coordination with INDECI, state territories and subnational governments to complement and strengthen preparedness and response efforts.

The United Nations also works closely with the National Humanitarian Network. To date, more than 184,000 people have been served in 15 regions of the country. Of this number, about 122,000 people in aid (66% of the total) live in Lambayeque, Piura and Tumbes.

The organizations that are part of the National Humanitarian Network have jointly distributed 36,000 kg of food, 31,000 liters of water, 29,000 food rations, 16,000 hygiene kits, 4,000 mosquito nets and more. Likewise, it has assisted in the implementation of strategies in disease prevention and control, sanitation and disinfection practices; As well as multipurpose monetary transfers that include food, hygiene items, clothing and more.

Preparation before FEN

Humanitarian aid has made it possible to cope with the harsh conditions created by the rains. However, there is still a lot of work to be done. For this reason, in September of this year, the update of the International Preparedness Plan for the El Niño phenomenon (FEN) 2024 forecast will be supported, prepared by the members of the National Humanitarian Network in coordination with the regions and the State. agencies.

The UN is also supporting the strengthening of SINPAD – the national system for disaster response – and updating the “Guide to Community Resilience” and INDECI’s “Shelter Management Manual”.

Ultimately, it is supporting the response of primary health care services, including prevention activities such as vaccination, and aiding in the control of epidemiological diseases.