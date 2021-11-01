World hunger: Musk argues with the director of the World Food Program – Mondo Auto

The undeniable success of Elon Musk is there for all to see: as the richest man or among the richest in the world, is able to attract envy, criticism and controversy like no other. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX has multiple interests and a personal heritage whose enormity protects him from any increase in utility bills or famines. On this very topic, through Twitter, A heated online discussion with David Beasley arose, the executive director of the World Food Program established by United Nations.

It all started with an article that appeared on CNN in which Beasley suggested how 2% of Musk’s fortunes could solve the problem of world hunger. The WFP director explained that it takes several billion dollars, already today, to meet famines in difficult times, given the contemporary impacts of Covid, wars and environmental disasters. And he ‘corrected’ the title of the article, explaining that in reality Musk’s (and Bezos’) money would not solve all the problems but would give the chance to prevent some dynamics of political instability, in particular mass migration. Beasley finally invited Musk to have a frank conversation on the subject, perhaps with a chat on a plane; and ironically, writing “if you don’t like what you hear from me you can throw me off the plane“.

Musk, called into question with a direct tag, he did two pretty neat things. He wrote to Beasley “Please publish your current and future spending assumptions in detail so people can see exactly where the money is going. It must take place on an open source platform, accessible to all“. And he placed a link, with an incendiary tactic, on the scandal related to sexual intercourse perpetrated by United Nations officials to children who live in absolute poverty, as a bargaining chip for food.

Eli David, who is on the Forbes tech committee, also intervened in the discussion, discussing the figures with Beasley’s words. According to his calculations, 2% of Musk’s wealth is $ 6 billion. But in 2020, the World Food Program raised $ 8.48 billion. The following question was: “How is it that with this figure you have not solved world hunger?“. The director replied that the ’20 money has reached 115 million people, and that Musk’s money would be useful to complete the work that has already begun. As for the projects to show to the public, Beasley assured Musk that it is possible to do this and that he can make corrections at any time.

This is a truly huge issue, and it would certainly be utopianly interesting to see an electric car manufacturer that helps mankind to improve with earnings. But to get closer to this scenario, the protagonists of this speech should get out of Twitter and really meet.