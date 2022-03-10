World kidney day, Asst Crema available today for consultations

CREAM – During World Kidney Day, the medical staff of the nephrology and dialysis operating unit of the Asst Ospedale Maggiore in Crema are available by telephone from 11 am to 2 pmto respond to any request for information in an attempt to increase knowledge of what kidney diseases are, as well as to propose the best and simplest path for early diagnosis of primary or secondary disease.

«Each of us must be informed that it is essential to share information about family history with your doctor for diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease – reads a press release from Asst Crema regarding the initiative -, that a trivial urine test performed every year can be fundamental as a first approach to diagnosis, that it is essential to check blood pressure from time to time (for example in a pharmacy) and report high values to the General Practitioner ».

“10% of the world population is affected by chronic kidney disease (MRC) – he continues – and over 2 million people in the world are undergoing dialysis treatments or are carriers of a kidney transplant. A timely identification and, if possible, appropriate treatment for patients affected by kidney disease can and must coincide with a normal life while maintaining their role and social function with objectives and priorities “.