World leaders pay tribute to Commander Hugo Chávez | News

Heads of State, foreign ministers and popular leaders from around the world remember this Saturday the historical legacy of the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution of Venezuela, Commander Hugo Chávez, in commemoration of the ninth anniversary of his physical disappearance.

“A leading, brave and humble man who knew how to lead the Bolivarian Revolution with gallantry and a firm step; Today the Homeland commemorates 9 years of the sowing of Commander Hugo Chávez, who became eternal in the heart of the people”, expressed the Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez.

Commander Hugo Chávez, who passed away on March 5, 2013, but his ideals and victories were obtained for the benefit of both the Venezuelan people and Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Chávez was a complete revolutionary, who assumed the consequences of his actions, as he did on February 4, 1992 when he recognized defeat after the military uprising, in the same way that Fidel Castro did, when the Moncada trial in 1953”, stated the governor of the state of Táchira, Freddy Bernal.

Likewise, Bernal highlighted the position assumed by the Bolivarian leader, Hugo Chávez, during the coup attempt on April 11, 2002, where he expressed his dedication to the people of Venezuela when thinking about the option of immolating himself for the Homeland. .

Today we pay tribute to Hugo Chávez, the leader, eternal Commander and liberator of his time, who believed in a prosperous future for his people and homeland

For the sake of that he broke the old chains, created a new country & founded true friendships The Russian people always remember

March 5, 2022





“From Egypt, we commemorate the IX Anniversary of the Sowing of the Eternal Commander Hugo Chávez, historical leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, who was sown forever in the heart of the popular classes of the peoples of Our America”, stressed the Embassy of Venezuela in Egypt.

For its part, the ALBA movements platform, which articulates organizations from Latin America and the Caribbean, broadcast a video of each representative of the region where they recall the integrationist legacy of Commander Chávez.

Within the framework of the commemorative façade, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) celebrates its V Congress, which has the presence of regional leaders who accompany the strengthening of the Party, considered the largest in the world.

“Impressed by the participation of youth and women with principles and values ​​that guarantee the resistance, renewal and revolution of Venezuela and the legacy of the eternal commander Hugo Chavez Frías,” said the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales.