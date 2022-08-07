World Lighthouses Day: Meet the most important in the Dominican Republic

Through the centuries, lighthouses have served as support structures for the safety of boaters.

In recognition of this task, every August 7th the world lighthouse day.

This global commemoration aims to make visible the importance of lighthouses for maritime signalingas well as promoting its care and preservation, as limited by the United States Congress when declaring the day in 1989.

The dictionary of the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language defines the word lighthouse as a “high tower on the coast, with light at its top, so that during the night serve as a signal to navigators”.

The Dominican Republic has about eighteen lighthouses, the most emblematic of its history being the famous Columbus Lighthouse.

This infrastructure was inaugurated in 1992 by the then President of the Republic, Joaquín Balaguer, and was built in honor of the discoverer of America, Christopher Columbus.

The building is erected on a cross-shaped basesurrounded by green areas full of lanterns that must frame the main light of the place, which is, without a doubt, its most characteristic symbol.

This cross of light comes from the top and points to the sky, representing the evangelization of the new world.

Another important lighthouse that rises 137 feet above sea level is located in the north of the country in the province of Puerto Plata. This structure was built by orders of General Gregorio Luperón in 1879.

At that time, the initiative to raise the Puntilla Lighthouse had the purpose of guide ships that crossed the Atlantic Ocean and had the port of the city as their destination.

As detailed by the historians José Augusto Puig and Robert Gamble in their essay Historical Architecture of Puerto Plata, the structure was designed with classical columns and Grooved in the Doric-Roman style.

On Goat Island, located in the province of Montecristithere is also a lighthouse that was built during the dictatorship of Rafael Leónidas Trujillo Molina.

In addition to fulfilling their main function, at least in the Dominican Republic, these spaces also become tourist attractions and even, in historical references where museums are housed, talks or tours are offered, such is the case of the Columbus Lighthouse.

other headlights

The list of lighthouses in the country also includes those of La Romana, San Francisco de Macorís, Palenque, Cabo Francés Viejo, Cayo Arena, Alto Velo, Cayo Pablillo, Punta Torrecilla, among others.