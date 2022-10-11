World Mental Health Day: J Balvin and Selena Gmez; These are some celebrities who have struggled with depression

Dand agree with the World Health Organization (WHO)the depression It’s one of the mental disorders that most affects people worldwide, since, It is recorded that more than 300 million people suffer from it.. For many years, talking about these kinds of topics used to cause discomfort and it was practically a taboohowever, thanks to multiple organizations and recently, thanks to great personalities known as artists and musicians, have joined forces to create awareness about depression and comment that it is something that exists and should be taken seriously when talking about Mental Health and its importance. Next, we tell you about the Famous who have battled depression and have been a great help in making people aware of the importance of Mental Health.

What is Mental Health?

In practical terms, the Mental health can be classified as state of balance that a person seeks with their social and cultural environmentthe cul, guarantees its participation at work, intellectually and in relationships with other peopleto get a mental well-being and quality of life.

Celebrities who have battled depression

As stated above, in recent years, some celebrities have decided to contribute their grain of sand to give visibility to mental disorders, mainly depression. Next, we bring you the list of some famous who have made statements on various platforms and media, about how difficult it is to go through this type of situation and how important it is to prioritize mental wellness.

Cara Delevingne: “I hated myself for being depressed. I hated feeling depressed. going on, except for the fact that I didn’t want to go on living. “I know it sounds stupid, but I thought that the love of others was what was going to make me happy when in reality what I had to do was love myself.” Interview for The Edit, October 2017.

Selena Gomez: "I've had a lot of problems with depression and anxiety and I don't feel like I'm going to get over it. It's a battle I'll have to face for the rest of my life," says the artist whose priority is to take care of her health: "I wear myself before everything else. I want to make sure I'm healthy and if that's okay, so is everything else. I don't want to set goals for myself so I won't be disappointed if I don't achieve them later." Interview for Harper's Bazaar, 2018

Bella Thorne: "Whoever doesn't fight depression doesn't know what it is. Depression is not being sad sometimes and needing someone to pick you up. Depression is something that is deep inside and just stays there." Post on Instagram, 2019.

Lady Gaga: "I used to wake up in the morning and realize I was 'Lady Gaga'. And then I would get depressed and sad, and I didn't want to be myself. life." "I spent a lot of time in a kind of catatonic state of not wanting to do anything. And then, finally, little by little I began to make music and tell my story through my album". Interview for the famous magazine People, 2020.

J Balvin: "Speaking in public about anxiety and depression has helped me overcome them. Meditation has saved my life, thanks to it I don't take drugs or drink alcohol." Fraction of the Documentary 'The boy from Medellin', Amazon Prime, 2021.

How to get free psychological help in CDMX?

The Secretary of Health of Mexico City (SEDESA)is the responsible for providing free psychological and psychiatric care to residents of the capital. If you want to know the services that SEDESA provides in matters of Mental Health and request a date, you can do it from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; and on weekends or holidays, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., in the modules that are available on the website: JOIN ME.