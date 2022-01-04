world moved and upset – Libero Quotidiano





The emotional bond between a man e a monkey it goes beyond death. The video published in 2016 by the Dutch zoologist continues to excite the world Jan Von Hoof, founder of the Royal Burger’s Zoo from Arnhem, in the Netherlands. The scientist arrives at the bedside of Mama, elderly chimpanzee died a 59 years old. She was the oldest specimen in the zoo, the “matriarch” of the primate colony, and Von Hoof first met her in 1972. In fact, they lived together for 40 years, every day.

Mama is tired, exhausted by the disease, a long agony that makes it difficult for her to eat and almost impossible to move, much less get up from her bed. One day the zoologist finds her curled up in a corner. He tries to give her something to feed her, the big monkey can barely open his mouth. Then Mama manages to turn around and see Von Hoof in the eye. The scene is moving: the chimpanzee screams for joy, raises his hand to caress man and ruffle his hair. He recognized him, he tries to hug him, it is as if he had gathered his energy to give him the greeting he deserves. A friend. More, perhaps, a member of his family. A few days later, Mama died. But since then, his gesture hasn’t stopped making millions of users around the world cry.

